Veteran actor Khalid Butt passes away in Lahore

Veteran Pakistan actor and director Khalid Saleem Butt passed away in Lahore Thursday night at the age of 76, according to reports.

The cause of death was reported as complications arising from liver- and kidney-related diseases.

Butt began his career in the 70s, appearing in both Urdu and Punjabi films, as well as television series.

He was known for appearing in various PTV productions such as ‘Janjaal Pura’ (1997), ‘Boota from Toba Tek Singh’ (1999), ‘Landa Bazar’ (2002).

His later appearances include ‘Love, Life Aur Lahore’ (2011–13), ‘Laal Ishq’ (2017) and ‘GT Road’ (2019).

Many actors and media personalities shared their condolences online such as Hina Khawaja Bayat, Sami Khan, Tipu Sharif and Saba Qamar.

Information Minister of Punjab also shared a tribute on X on Thursday.