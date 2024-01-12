On K-Electric agreements

After a Herculean effort, the Government of Pakistan has resolved the legacy challenges of K-Electric. The signing of various critical agreements puts to bed matters over which the company and government had been locking heads for over a decade.

These include a power purchase agreement which was pending since 2015 while the Tariff Differential Subsidy Agreement is also going to streamline the payables and receivables between KE and other stakeholders, as this has also been a hotly contested topic for a long time. Then the Mediation Agreement is also important because it is likely to address the gordian knot of challenges between various entities who were caught trying to identify who owes what to whom.

Investors across the world who had been eyeing Pakistan with bated breath may also take a sigh in relief. The credit goes to the current caretaker setup which has demonstrated that institutions are empowered and committed to addressing challenges, which comes at the right time as the new year begins.

One must appreciate the PM Task force on Energy which took the responsibility and managed to bring stakeholders from CPPA, NTDC, NEPRA and many others on the same page. The credit also goes to PM Kaakar, Minister of Energy and Finance respectively for taking this up with resolve and powering through.

These agreements are helping Karachi and adjoining areas gain access to cheaper electricity from the national grid, lowering the basket price. This also bodes well for the government twho must spend less on subsidy allocations. It’s a win-win for all. These are positive developments and very necessary to resolve because these issues had outlasted governments and changes to the country’s socioeconomic landscape, and they were beginning to impact the sustainability of companies and the sector.

In meeting between KE and PM, it also came to light that the company’s investment plan has been approved. This is also a positive sign because it provides a roadmap for the future investment trajectory and improvement in the infrastructure. Although, economic indicators may not look so great right now, they may improve with the passage of time, and the country must prepare for that future.

The investment plan approval is likely to be followed by a tariff petition on behalf of the company for transmission and distribution. This should not be confused with the rates charged to consumers in bills which are determined centrally and apply across Pakistan. At one end, investment plans are essential components for future planning while on the other the tariff petition is also critical for its sustainable and complete execution.

Without sustainable tariffs, actualizing investment becomes a challenge. The planning for the future has to go beyond the penny-pinching mindset driven by current economic conditions. All the stakeholders—shareholders, investors, lenders, and suppliers—are likely to be looking towards decision makers and hope that they account for the bigger picture.