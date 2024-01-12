Toshakhana case: Statements of prosecution witnesses recorded against IK, spouse

RAWALPINDI: The Accountability Court on Thursday recorded the statements of four prosecution witnesses in Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir while hearing at Adiala Jail recorded the statements of section officer (SO) Toshakhana Benyamin, additional director Qasir Mahmood, joint director Sajid Khan, and assistant director Ministry of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Fahim Khan. PTI founder Khan attended the hearing, however, his wife Bushra did not attend the hearing.

The PTI founder and his wife’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa, Naeem Haider Panjutha, Umair Niaz, Sheraz Ranja and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General, Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, and prosecutor Amjad Pervez appeared before the court.

The other witnesses include Zahid Sarfraz Azam assistant protocol, Prime Minister Office, Shohaib Abbasi, private appraiser/approver, Brig Muhammad Ahmed Ex-Ms to the prime minister, Colonel Rehan Mehmood Ex-DMS to the premier, Azeem Manzoor, principal appraiser, Rabia Samad appraiser, Nida Rehman, former SO Toshakhana, Rahim Ullah, Dy Consulate General Dubai, Mohsin Habib admin assistant consulate general Dubai, Irfan Rafaqat counsellor attache, Imran Bashir, expert rainbow impex FZE, Muhammad Faheem, assistant director, Syed Inam Ullah Shah, former PS to Imran Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, magistrate ICT, Muhammad Mohsin Haroon investigation officer (IO), Mustansar Imran Shah, Assistant Director NAB and Hasnain Mustaf.

