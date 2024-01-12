AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
BOP 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
DFML 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.45%)
DGKC 77.47 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.33%)
FCCL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
FFL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
GGL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
HBL 117.42 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.15%)
HUBC 120.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
KEL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.89%)
KOSM 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
MLCF 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.45%)
OGDC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.93%)
PAEL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PIAA 10.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.01%)
PIBTL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.3%)
PPL 132.63 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.85%)
PRL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.43%)
PTC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 56.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
SNGP 78.03 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (2%)
SSGC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.96%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
TRG 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.38%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 75.1 (1.14%)
BR30 24,219 Increased By 557.2 (2.35%)
KSE100 64,618 Increased By 697.7 (1.09%)
KSE30 21,580 Increased By 238.7 (1.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-12

Toshakhana case: Statements of prosecution witnesses recorded against IK, spouse

Fazal Sher Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:06am

RAWALPINDI: The Accountability Court on Thursday recorded the statements of four prosecution witnesses in Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir while hearing at Adiala Jail recorded the statements of section officer (SO) Toshakhana Benyamin, additional director Qasir Mahmood, joint director Sajid Khan, and assistant director Ministry of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Fahim Khan. PTI founder Khan attended the hearing, however, his wife Bushra did not attend the hearing.

The PTI founder and his wife’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa, Naeem Haider Panjutha, Umair Niaz, Sheraz Ranja and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General, Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, and prosecutor Amjad Pervez appeared before the court.

The other witnesses include Zahid Sarfraz Azam assistant protocol, Prime Minister Office, Shohaib Abbasi, private appraiser/approver, Brig Muhammad Ahmed Ex-Ms to the prime minister, Colonel Rehan Mehmood Ex-DMS to the premier, Azeem Manzoor, principal appraiser, Rabia Samad appraiser, Nida Rehman, former SO Toshakhana, Rahim Ullah, Dy Consulate General Dubai, Mohsin Habib admin assistant consulate general Dubai, Irfan Rafaqat counsellor attache, Imran Bashir, expert rainbow impex FZE, Muhammad Faheem, assistant director, Syed Inam Ullah Shah, former PS to Imran Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, magistrate ICT, Muhammad Mohsin Haroon investigation officer (IO), Mustansar Imran Shah, Assistant Director NAB and Hasnain Mustaf.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

accountability court Toshakhana case PTI Bushra Bibi

Comments

1000 characters

Toshakhana case: Statements of prosecution witnesses recorded against IK, spouse

Industrial sector: Nine cent energy tariff approved: minister

TAPI prospects dim as approval of incentives put on ice

Pakistan backs South Africa’s case

Forex reserves rise, KIBOR dips

Fast-moving consumer goods: FBR gives deadline for ST digital invoicing

SC in disarray as senior judge quits?

Nepra approves 2pc transmission losses for STDC

Cement sector: FBR extends deadline for T&T implementation

Restoration of electoral symbol to PTI: ECP approaches SC against PHC’s decision

Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania sign Black Sea demining deal

Read more stories