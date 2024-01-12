AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
CM Punjab desires laptop for every student

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2024

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while extending congratulations to students receiving laptops at King Edward Medical University (KEMU), emphasized that the government allocates laptops solely based on merit.

He expressed a desire for every student to possess a laptop, acknowledging the exceptional merit of students at King Edward Medical College and the institution's outstanding professors.

During the ceremony, the CM underscored the significance of individual responsibilities, stating that if everyone fulfils their duties, the country's progress is inevitable. He announced a substantial financial commitment, with around Rs 9 billion earmarked for the university and hospital compound in the coming days.

Additionally, an allocation of Rs 25 billion is dedicated to the upgradation of King Edward Medical University and its seven affiliated hospitals.

Highlighting the government's substantial investment in upgradation, the CM urged doctors and students to treat hospitals as their own home. He cautioned that without collective ownership from doctors, the vice chancellor, principal, and students, the condition of hospitals may deteriorate shortly after upgradation.

Emphasizing the success of doctors in providing superior patient care and taking ownership of the hospital, he shared his vision of government hospitals modeled after the excellence seen in Bahria Hospital. He expressed confidence that after upgradation, Mayo Hospital Emergency would surpass the standards set by Bahria Hospital.

Commending the efforts of Professor Mehmood Ayaz, the CM Naqvi acknowledged the vigilant oversight of the upgradation project by him. He credited Mahmood Ayaz for diligently managing the upgradation initiative.

Provincial Minister of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr. Javed Akram lauded Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi as a refreshing presence for the people. He emphasized the government's commitment to the welfare and care of patients. He highlighted the Chief Minister's unwavering dedication, stating that comfort is not his priority, but rather an intense focus on continuous and impactful work.

Principal of King Edward Medical University, Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, expressed expectations for the university's students to excel and contribute significantly to humanity. He emphasized the institution's commitment to nurturing excellence in medical education.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

