ST issue: OTCA threatens to go on strike

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Oil Tankers Contractors Association (OTCA) on Thursday warned the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) to resolve their sale tax issue till January 16; otherwise, contractors would stop supplying fuel to Punjab.

In a press conference, Noman Butt, spokesman OTCA said thousands of contractors were unable to file their tax returns due to the closure of the portal of the authority - a mandatory requirement of the government.

He alleged that the returns of November and December could not be filed despite writing letters to the PRA.

The dispute on tax is between oil marketing companies and PRA but, he said the PRA also refused to submit their returns.

He further explained that the provincial government collected 7.5 percent tax from the oil contractors and the rest from oil marketing companies and refineries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024