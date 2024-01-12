AIRLINK 58.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.31%)
Trump’s lawyer calls fraud case ‘manufactured,’ as judge faces threat

Reuters Published 12 Jan, 2024 03:06am

NEW YORK: Donald Trump’s lawyer argued on Thursday that a New York civil fraud case that threatens the former US president’s business empire is motivated by politics, as a threat against the judge overseeing the case prompted the court to bolster security on the trial’s final day.

“This entire case is a manufactured claim to pursue a political agenda,” attorney Christopher Kise argued as Trump watched from the defense table. “It has always been press releases and posturing, but no proof at all.” New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to ban Trump from the state’s real-estate industry and force nearly $370 million in penalties for allegedly manipulating the value of his properties to win better financing terms. Justice Arthur Engoron has already ruled that Trump and his company engaged in fraud.

The New York Times reported that authorities in suburban Nassau County responded to a bomb threat at Engoron’s home. The judge has been a frequent target of Trump’s criticism.

A court spokesperson confirmed that Engoron had been threatened and a Nassau County spokesperson confirmed that police had responded to a security incident at a residence at 5:30 a.m. Eastern time (1030 GMT), without providing further details.

Security has been an issue throughout the months-long trial. Engoron’s top staffer faced threats after Trump criticized her as politically biased, prompting the judge to issue a gag order barring him from disparaging court staff. Trump has been fined $15,000 for twice violating the order.

