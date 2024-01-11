AIRLINK 58.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.19%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
DFML 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 78.45 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.62%)
FCCL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.07%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.67%)
FFL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 116.94 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.73%)
HUBC 120.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.24%)
OGDC 124.40 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.75%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIAA 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.61%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.36%)
PPL 127.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.98%)
PRL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.71%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
SEARL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.97%)
SNGP 77.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.56%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,621 Increased By 45.2 (0.69%)
BR30 23,903 Increased By 241.5 (1.02%)
KSE100 64,441 Increased By 520.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 21,534 Increased By 193 (0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand tracks dollar ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 11 Jan, 2024 12:54pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand firmed against a weaker dollar early on Thursday, ahead of a US inflation reading that is expected to provide fresh direction for global markets.

At 0620 GMT, the rand traded at 18.6400 against the dollar , about 0.3% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar was last down around 0.1% against a basket of global currencies.

All eyes are on the US consumer price index report due later on Thursday, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s thinking on rate cuts.

South Africa’s monthly manufacturing data is due at 1100 GMT but is unlikely to influence trading, said analysts at ETM Analytics.

South African rand flat as US dollar pauses

Trading in the rand will likely pick up next week as schools reopen and the economy gets back into full swing after the holidays, they added.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly stronger in early deals, with the yield down 0.5 basis points to 9.735%.

South Africa's rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand tracks dollar ahead of US inflation data

Water woes to stay even after dam construction

Intra-day update: rupee continues to improve against US dollar

KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points as market ‘sees’ rate cut

Cipher case: IHC withdraws stay on Imran’s in-camera trial

President accepts resignation of Justice Mazahar Naqvi

Mari Petroleum discovers gas reserves in North Waziristan

OGDCL, PPL & POL get provisional awards for new exploration blocks in Sindh, Balochistan

Oil inches higher as Middle East tensions heat up

Google lays off hundreds working on Assistant software, other parts of company

Aircraft stuck abroad returns to Pakistan

Read more stories