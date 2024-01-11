AIRLINK 59.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2024 06:15am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 10, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Kamome         Disc           Transtrade         08-01-2024
                  Victoria       Mogas          (Pvt) Ltd
OP-3              Goby           Load           East Wind Shipping
                                 Molases        Company            10-01-2024
B-1               Ginga          Disc Base      Gac Pakistan       09-01-2024
                  Bobcat         Oil            Pvt. Ltd
B-2/B-3           Dae Won        Disc           East Wind          09-01-2024
                                 Chemical       Shipping Co.
B-8/B-9           Gsl            Dis./Load      Oceansea
                  Elizabeth      Containers     Shipping           02-01-2024
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-10/B-11         Crater         Disc           Alpine Marine      09-01-2024
                                 Wheat          Services
B-16/B-17         Lem            Disc Urea      Posidon            02-01-2024
                  Verbena                       (Pvt) Ltd
Nmb-1             Al Naeemi      Load Rice      Al Faizan          25-12-2023
                  2                             International
Nmb-1             Barkat         Load Rice      N.S. Shipping      02-01-2024
                                                Line
Nmb-2             Rabani         Load Rice      Al Faizan          21-12-2023
                                                International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-24/B-25         Meghna         Load           Evergreen          05-01-2024
                  Freedom        Cement         Shipping & Logistic
B-26/B-27         Ym             Disc Load      Inshipping         08-01-2024
                  Express        Container      (Pvt) Ltd
B-28/B-29         Xin Chang      Disc Load      CoscoShiping Li    08-01-2024
                  Shu            Container      Pak Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4           Kmtc           Disc Load      United Marine      10-01-2024
                  Manila         Container      Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ym Express        10-01-2024     Disc Load                         Inshipping
                                 Container                          (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T. Lahore       10-01-2024     D/7000 Crude Oli           Pakistan National
                                                                Shipping Corp
Sc Hongkong       10-01-2024     D/12000                        Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                            Services
Wan Hai 627       10-01-2024     D/L Container                Rahmat Shipping
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Euphoria          10-01-2024     D/L Container                     Tasamarine
                                                                   & Logistic
Madison           10-01-2024     L/40000 Clinkers                 Crystal Sea
Eagle                                                                Services
X-Press           11-01-2024     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Bardsey                                                       Shipping Agency
TS Dalian         11-01-2024     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
                                                               Agency Pvt Ltd
Nordpanther       11-01-2024     D/L Container                  International
                                                             Shipping & Ports
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hout              10-01-2024     Rice                                       -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Ananya         Rice           East Wind       Jan. 07, 2024
                  Naree
MW-2              Yihai          PKE            Alpine          Jan. 08, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Curacao        Coal           Alpine          Jan. 08, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK         Jan. 09, 2024
                  Desiree
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK         Jan. 09, 2024
                  Desiree
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Blue Bird      Gas oil        Alpine          Jan. 09, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Seapower-I     Wheat          Eastwind        Jan. 07, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Al-Sadd        LNG            GSA             Jan. 09, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Flex
Volunteer         LNG            MCKN MACK                      Jan. 10, 2024
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Hong Kong         Coal           East Wind                      Jan. 10, 2024
Sakizaya          Canola         Ocean Service             Waiting for berths
Youth             Seed
Klima             Coal           East Wind                               -do-
Sea Runner        Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Kyparissia        Container      GAC                            Jan. 10, 2024
X-Press
Bardsey           Container      GAC                                     -do-
APL South-
Hampton           Container      CMA CGM                        Jan. 11, 2024
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

