KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 10, 2024).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
OP-1 Kamome Disc Transtrade 08-01-2024
Victoria Mogas (Pvt) Ltd
OP-3 Goby Load East Wind Shipping
Molases Company 10-01-2024
B-1 Ginga Disc Base Gac Pakistan 09-01-2024
Bobcat Oil Pvt. Ltd
B-2/B-3 Dae Won Disc East Wind 09-01-2024
Chemical Shipping Co.
B-8/B-9 Gsl Dis./Load Oceansea
Elizabeth Containers Shipping 02-01-2024
Pvt Ltd
B-10/B-11 Crater Disc Alpine Marine 09-01-2024
Wheat Services
B-16/B-17 Lem Disc Urea Posidon 02-01-2024
Verbena (Pvt) Ltd
Nmb-1 Al Naeemi Load Rice Al Faizan 25-12-2023
2 International
Nmb-1 Barkat Load Rice N.S. Shipping 02-01-2024
Line
Nmb-2 Rabani Load Rice Al Faizan 21-12-2023
International
Alongside WEST Wharf
B-19 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-24/B-25 Meghna Load Evergreen 05-01-2024
Freedom Cement Shipping & Logistic
B-26/B-27 Ym Disc Load Inshipping 08-01-2024
Express Container (Pvt) Ltd
B-28/B-29 Xin Chang Disc Load CoscoShiping Li 08-01-2024
Shu Container Pak Pvt Ltd
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
Saptl-4 Kmtc Disc Load United Marine 10-01-2024
Manila Container Agency
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Ym Express 10-01-2024 Disc Load Inshipping
Container (Pvt) Ltd
Expected Arrivals
M.T. Lahore 10-01-2024 D/7000 Crude Oli Pakistan National
Shipping Corp
Sc Hongkong 10-01-2024 D/12000 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services
Wan Hai 627 10-01-2024 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping
Pvt. Ltd
Euphoria 10-01-2024 D/L Container Tasamarine
& Logistic
Madison 10-01-2024 L/40000 Clinkers Crystal Sea
Eagle Services
X-Press 11-01-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Bardsey Shipping Agency
TS Dalian 11-01-2024 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Agency Pvt Ltd
Nordpanther 11-01-2024 D/L Container International
Shipping & Ports
Ship Sailed
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Hout 10-01-2024 Rice -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Ananya Rice East Wind Jan. 07, 2024
Naree
MW-2 Yihai PKE Alpine Jan. 08, 2024
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT Curacao Coal Alpine Jan. 08, 2024
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Jan. 09, 2024
Desiree
2nd Container Terminal
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Jan. 09, 2024
Desiree
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Blue Bird Gas oil Alpine Jan. 09, 2024
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
FAP Seapower-I Wheat Eastwind Jan. 07, 2024
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
EETL Al-Sadd LNG GSA Jan. 09, 2024
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
Flex
Volunteer LNG MCKN MACK Jan. 10, 2024
OUTERANCHORAGE
Hong Kong Coal East Wind Jan. 10, 2024
Sakizaya Canola Ocean Service Waiting for berths
Youth Seed
Klima Coal East Wind -do-
Sea Runner Mogas Alpine -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
Kyparissia Container GAC Jan. 10, 2024
X-Press
Bardsey Container GAC -do-
APL South-
Hampton Container CMA CGM Jan. 11, 2024
