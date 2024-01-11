Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 10, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Kamome Disc Transtrade 08-01-2024 Victoria Mogas (Pvt) Ltd OP-3 Goby Load East Wind Shipping Molases Company 10-01-2024 B-1 Ginga Disc Base Gac Pakistan 09-01-2024 Bobcat Oil Pvt. Ltd B-2/B-3 Dae Won Disc East Wind 09-01-2024 Chemical Shipping Co. B-8/B-9 Gsl Dis./Load Oceansea Elizabeth Containers Shipping 02-01-2024 Pvt Ltd B-10/B-11 Crater Disc Alpine Marine 09-01-2024 Wheat Services B-16/B-17 Lem Disc Urea Posidon 02-01-2024 Verbena (Pvt) Ltd Nmb-1 Al Naeemi Load Rice Al Faizan 25-12-2023 2 International Nmb-1 Barkat Load Rice N.S. Shipping 02-01-2024 Line Nmb-2 Rabani Load Rice Al Faizan 21-12-2023 International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-19 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-24/B-25 Meghna Load Evergreen 05-01-2024 Freedom Cement Shipping & Logistic B-26/B-27 Ym Disc Load Inshipping 08-01-2024 Express Container (Pvt) Ltd B-28/B-29 Xin Chang Disc Load CoscoShiping Li 08-01-2024 Shu Container Pak Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-4 Kmtc Disc Load United Marine 10-01-2024 Manila Container Agency ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ym Express 10-01-2024 Disc Load Inshipping Container (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T. Lahore 10-01-2024 D/7000 Crude Oli Pakistan National Shipping Corp Sc Hongkong 10-01-2024 D/12000 Alpine Marine Chemical Services Wan Hai 627 10-01-2024 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping Pvt. Ltd Euphoria 10-01-2024 D/L Container Tasamarine & Logistic Madison 10-01-2024 L/40000 Clinkers Crystal Sea Eagle Services X-Press 11-01-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Bardsey Shipping Agency TS Dalian 11-01-2024 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Agency Pvt Ltd Nordpanther 11-01-2024 D/L Container International Shipping & Ports ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hout 10-01-2024 Rice - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Ananya Rice East Wind Jan. 07, 2024 Naree MW-2 Yihai PKE Alpine Jan. 08, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Curacao Coal Alpine Jan. 08, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Jan. 09, 2024 Desiree ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Jan. 09, 2024 Desiree ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Blue Bird Gas oil Alpine Jan. 09, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Seapower-I Wheat Eastwind Jan. 07, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Al-Sadd LNG GSA Jan. 09, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Flex Volunteer LNG MCKN MACK Jan. 10, 2024 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Hong Kong Coal East Wind Jan. 10, 2024 Sakizaya Canola Ocean Service Waiting for berths Youth Seed Klima Coal East Wind -do- Sea Runner Mogas Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Kyparissia Container GAC Jan. 10, 2024 X-Press Bardsey Container GAC -do- APL South- Hampton Container CMA CGM Jan. 11, 2024 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024