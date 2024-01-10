AIRLINK 59.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
BOP 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
DGKC 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.58%)
FCCL 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.15%)
FFBL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.39%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
HBL 115.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
HUBC 119.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.03%)
MLCF 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
OGDC 122.67 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.35%)
PAEL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 126.63 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.26%)
PRL 29.16 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.74%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
SEARL 56.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.89%)
SNGP 76.56 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.6%)
SSGC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TELE 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
TRG 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,573 Decreased By -32.1 (-0.49%)
BR30 23,658 Decreased By -9.3 (-0.04%)
KSE100 63,920 Decreased By -250.7 (-0.39%)
KSE30 21,341 Decreased By -114.8 (-0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rise on boost from IT, Adani group stocks

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2024 05:43pm

BENGALURU: India’s Nifty 50 and Sensex rose on Wednesday, led by gains in IT companies ahead of quarterly results and boosted by a jump in some Adani group stocks on the conglomerate’s plan for a $24 billion investment.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.34% to 21,618.70 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.38% to 71,657.71. Both the benchmarks lost about 0.5% each, before reversing gains in the final hour.

IT stocks rose 0.5%. Market leaders TCS and Infosys are due to report quarterly results on Thursday, kicking off the earnings season in earnest.

Financials rein in Indian shares’ auto stocks-driven jump

While their results are expected to be subdued due to weak spending by key U.S. clients, the forecasts will be in focus. In that regard, U.S. inflation data on Thursday is key. A soft print will likely fortify bets of a rate cut in March, making stocks generally, and IT companies in particular, attractive.

The overall earnings season is critical with valuations at all-time highs. The Nifty 50’s PE ratio (price-to-earnings) is 22.6 times one-year forward earnings, well above the five-year average of 21.6.

“The markets are too stretched right now. An earnings-led consolidation or mild correction is required and likely in the next few weeks,” said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at Esquire Capital Advisors.

Nifty constituents Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports rose 2.77% and 1.44%, respectively, after group chairman Gautam Adani announced a $24 billion investment in five years in green energy and renewable energy in the state of Gujarat.

Adani Green Energy gained 2.37%.

The Nifty laggards included ONGC and Bharat Petroleum, which along with Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil slid 1.0%-2.2% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stocks on earnings and valuation concerns.

Consumer stocks fell 0.40%, dropping for the fourth session since Marico and Godrej Consumer warned of weak rural demand hitting sales.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares rise on boost from IT, Adani group stocks

Rupee sees 6th successive gain, settles at 281.13 against US dollar

PHC asks ECP to hand PTI back its bat symbol

3 policemen killed in attack on police checkpost in Kohat

SC upholds Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence in treason case

Interim govt to establish 10,000 e-Rozgar centres across Pakistan: Dr Saif

KSE-100 extends losses as profit-taking persists

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Oil steadies as Middle East tensions offset economy concerns

Camera footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid

Indian AI startup CEO arrested after body of 4-year-old son found in luggage

Read more stories