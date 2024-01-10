AIRLINK 59.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.86%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
DGKC 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.18%)
FCCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.04%)
FFBL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.62%)
FFL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
HBL 115.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
HUBC 119.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.25%)
MLCF 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
OGDC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.62%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PPL 126.75 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.36%)
PRL 29.13 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.64%)
PTC 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
SEARL 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.59%)
SNGP 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.45%)
SSGC 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TELE 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
TRG 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.61%)
UNITY 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,588 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.25%)
BR30 23,722 Increased By 55.1 (0.23%)
KSE100 64,014 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.24%)
KSE30 21,373 Decreased By -82.8 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets ease ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2024 02:46pm

Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Wednesday as investors were cautious ahead of US inflation data, while geopolitical tensions in the region added to the worries.

Data last Friday showed US employers hired more workers than expected in December, dousing expectations of a rapid easing of interest rates and leading market participants to shift attention to US inflation data due on Thursday for more clarity on the trajectory of borrowing costs.

Expectations the US central bank could begin cutting rates as soon as March have decreased, with the CME’s FedWatch Tool showing a 65.7% chance for a cut of at least 25 basis points (bps) for the month, down from 79% a week ago.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policy because most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by a 1% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.3% decrease in oil giant Saudi Aramco. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Mining Company advanced 2.2%.

Major Gulf markets mixed ahead of US inflation data

The kingdom has created a mineral exploration incentive programme with a budget of over $182 million, the country’s minister of industry and mineral resources said at an industry event on Wednesday.

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.1%, weighed down by a 0.5% drop in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

The Qatari benchmark dropped 0.2%, with Qatar Islamic Bank losing 0.7% and Commercial Bank retreated 0.7%.

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, US and UK forces shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by Yemen-based Houthis on Tuesday into the Southern Red Sea towards international shipping lanes, the US military’s Central Command said.

In Abu Dhabi, the index, however, gained 0.2%, helped by a 1.1% rise in the country’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Gulf stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets ease ahead of US inflation data

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

PHC asks ECP to hand PTI back its bat symbol

3 policemen killed in attack on police checkpost in Kohat

SC upholds Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence in treason case

Oil steadies as Middle East tensions offset economy concerns

Indian AI startup CEO arrested after body of 4-year-old son found in luggage

Babar slides to No.8 in ICC Test rankings for batters

PIA sell-off, outsourcing of airports: Caretaker setup for speeding up process

Pakistan offers PTA to Egypt

Incentives to PV solar sector: SIFC set to finalise recommendations for TPB

Read more stories