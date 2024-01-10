Africa Cup of Nations winners
ABIDJAN: A list of the winners of the Africa Cup of Nations (host countries in parentheses)
-
1957 – Egypt (Sudan)
-
1959 – Egypt (Egypt)
-
1962 – Ethiopia (Ethiopia)
-
1963 – Ghana (Ghana)
-
1965 – Ghana (Tunisia)
-
1968 – Congo-Kinshasa (Ethiopia)
-
1970 – Sudan (Sudan)
-
1972 – Congo (Cameroon)
-
1974 – Zaire (Egypt)
-
1976 – Morocco (Ethiopia)
-
1978 – Ghana (Ghana)
-
1980 – Nigeria (Nigeria)
-
1982 – Ghana (Libya)
-
1984 – Cameroon (Ivory Coast)
-
1986 – Egypt (Egypt)
-
1988 – Cameroon (Morocco)
-
1990 – Algeria (Algeria)
-
1992 – Ivory Coast (Senegal)
-
1994 – Nigeria (Tunisia)
-
1996 – South Africa (South Africa)
-
1998 – Egypt (Burkina Faso)
-
2000 – Cameroon (Ghana and Nigeria co-hosts)
-
2002 – Cameroon (Mali)
-
2004 – Tunisia (Tunisia)
-
2006 – Egypt (Egypt)
-
2008 – Egypt (Ghana)
-
2010 – Egypt (Angola)
-
2012 – Zambia (Equatorial Guinea and Gabon co-hosts)
-
2013 – Nigeria (South Africa)
-
2015 – Ivory Coast (Equatorial Guinea)
-
2017 - Cameroon (Gabon)
-
2019 – Algeria (Egypt)
-
2021 – Senegal (Cameroon)
Note: Congo-Kinshasa and Zaire now known as the Democratic Republic of Congo.
