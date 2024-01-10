AIRLINK 59.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.57%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
DGKC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.66%)
FCCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.04%)
FFBL 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.69%)
FFL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
GGL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HBL 115.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
HUBC 120.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.11%)
MLCF 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
OGDC 122.90 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.54%)
PAEL 23.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.33%)
PPL 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.24%)
PRL 29.18 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.81%)
PTC 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
SEARL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.86%)
SNGP 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.45%)
SSGC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.21%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
TRG 82.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.2%)
UNITY 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,600 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.07%)
BR30 23,718 Increased By 51.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 64,104 Decreased By -66.3 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,414 Decreased By -41.9 (-0.2%)
Africa Cup of Nations winners

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2024 12:51pm

ABIDJAN: A list of the winners of the Africa Cup of Nations (host countries in parentheses)

  • 1957 – Egypt (Sudan)

  • 1959 – Egypt (Egypt)

  • 1962 – Ethiopia (Ethiopia)

  • 1963 – Ghana (Ghana)

  • 1965 – Ghana (Tunisia)

  • 1968 – Congo-Kinshasa (Ethiopia)

  • 1970 – Sudan (Sudan)

  • 1972 – Congo (Cameroon)

  • 1974 – Zaire (Egypt)

  • 1976 – Morocco (Ethiopia)

  • 1978 – Ghana (Ghana)

  • 1980 – Nigeria (Nigeria)

  • 1982 – Ghana (Libya)

  • 1984 – Cameroon (Ivory Coast)

  • 1986 – Egypt (Egypt)

  • 1988 – Cameroon (Morocco)

  • 1990 – Algeria (Algeria)

  • 1992 – Ivory Coast (Senegal)

  • 1994 – Nigeria (Tunisia)

  • 1996 – South Africa (South Africa)

  • 1998 – Egypt (Burkina Faso)

  • 2000 – Cameroon (Ghana and Nigeria co-hosts)

  • 2002 – Cameroon (Mali)

  • 2004 – Tunisia (Tunisia)

  • 2006 – Egypt (Egypt)

  • 2008 – Egypt (Ghana)

  • 2010 – Egypt (Angola)

  • 2012 – Zambia (Equatorial Guinea and Gabon co-hosts)

  • 2013 – Nigeria (South Africa)

  • 2015 – Ivory Coast (Equatorial Guinea)

  • 2017 - Cameroon (Gabon)

  • 2019 – Algeria (Egypt)

  • 2021 – Senegal (Cameroon)

Note: Congo-Kinshasa and Zaire now known as the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Africa Cup of Nations winners

