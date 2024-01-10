AIRLINK 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
DGKC 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.18%)
FCCL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
FFBL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.39%)
FFL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.87%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
HBL 115.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.23%)
HUBC 120.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KOSM 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.81%)
MLCF 39.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
OGDC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.62%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
PPL 126.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.16%)
PRL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.88%)
PTC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
SEARL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.86%)
SNGP 77.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.58%)
SSGC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
TELE 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
TRG 81.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 6,583 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.32%)
BR30 23,660 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.03%)
KSE100 64,037 Decreased By -133.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 21,389 Decreased By -67.1 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PHC asks ECP to hand PTI back its bat symbol

  • Declares ECP's decision as unconstitutional
BR Web Desk Published January 10, 2024 Updated January 10, 2024 02:56pm

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) declared as unconstitutional on Wednesday the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision revoking the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ‘bat’ electoral symbol and rejecting its intra-party polls.

The high court directed the ECP to hand the PTI its bat electoral symbol back. It also directed the body to upload the party’s certificate of internal elections on its website.

Earlier today, the party said it had withdrawn its petition to secure the bat symbol from the Supreme Court (SC).

PTI lawyer and leader Barrister Gohar Khan said that as the verdict in the main case was expected at any time today from the PHC, PTI has withdrawn the plea from the SC.

“We hope that the verdict will be based on justice and rights and that we will get the bat symbol.”

On December 26, a single-bench of the PHC suspended the ECP’s decision of revocation of the bat symbol for PTI and its intra-pary elections. The ECP later filed a review petition at the PHC against the ruling.

In its review plea, the ECP requested the court to review the PTI’s intra-party elections and its decision related to the election symbol.

Background

PTI’s intra-party elections, in which Barrister Gohar was elected as chairman of the party after being nominated by PTI founder and former chairman Imran Khan, were held on December 2 on directives issued by the electoral body.

However, the polls had drawn sharp criticism as estranged PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar announced that he would challenge the entire process.

He had alleged that the PTI had carried out a selection process aimed at throwing out party workers to give the reins to a few lawyers.

PHC’s interim order: PTI moves SC for early hearing of appeal

On December 22, the electoral body nullified the former ruling party’s intra-party elections, for the third time since last year, declaring the PTI ineligible for obtaining its traditional electoral symbol of ‘bat’.

In its verdict, the ECP said, “So keeping in view the clear mandate of Elections Act 2017 - it is held that PTI has not complied with our directions rendered therein order dated 23rd November, 2023 and failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution 2019 and Elections Act 2017, and Election Rules, 2017.

Therefore, the certificate dated 4th December, 2023, and Form-65 filed by the alleged chairman, is hereby regretted and rejected accordingly.

The provisions of Section 215 of the Election Act 2017 are hereby invoked and PTI is hereby declared ineligible to obtain the election symbol for which they have applied for.“

PTI PHC bat symbol

Comments

1000 characters
TimetoMoVVeOn Jan 10, 2024 01:37pm
The govt and militiestablishemnt is playing the wack-a-mo game. Trying to hit PTI where ever it pops up...election symbol, virtual meets, registration, leadership, rallies....etc etc. The idea of IK will not die.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mustafa Jan 10, 2024 02:40pm
@TimetoMoVVeOn , idea if IK is BUZDAR as CM of Punjab .. idea is to keep PESCO (Peshawar) as number one place on BIJLI CHORI ... For you guys this all is entertainment.. go and read facts - they gave destroyed things every possible way ...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PHC asks ECP to hand PTI back its bat symbol

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

3 policemen killed in attack on police checkpost in Kohat

SC upholds Pervez Musharraf’s death sentence in treason case

Oil steadies as Middle East tensions offset economy concerns

Indian AI startup CEO arrested after body of 4-year-old son found in luggage

Babar slides to No.8 in ICC Test rankings for batters

PIA sell-off, outsourcing of airports: Caretaker setup for speeding up process

Pakistan offers PTA to Egypt

Incentives to PV solar sector: SIFC set to finalise recommendations for TPB

Read more stories