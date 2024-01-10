AIRLINK 60.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.91%)
BOP 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
DFML 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
DGKC 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
FCCL 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.57%)
FFBL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.08%)
FFL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.05%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HBL 115.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.34%)
HUBC 121.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.83%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
KEL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
KOSM 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.63%)
MLCF 39.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
OGDC 124.85 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.14%)
PAEL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.07%)
PPL 128.80 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (3%)
PRL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.5%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
SEARL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.54%)
SNGP 77.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.97%)
SSGC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.94%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
TPLP 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
TRG 82.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.35%)
UNITY 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.08%)
BR100 6,651 Increased By 46.2 (0.7%)
BR30 23,963 Increased By 295.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 64,533 Increased By 362.4 (0.56%)
KSE30 21,571 Increased By 115.4 (0.54%)
Japan’s Suzuki to invest $4bn for second car plant in India’s Gujarat

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2024 12:07pm

GANDHINAGAR: Japanese carmaker Suzuki Motor will invest 350 billion rupees ($4.21 billion) to build a second car plant in India’s Gujarat state, its president said on Wednesday, aiming to raise production capacity in one of its key markets.

Suzuki will also invest 32 billion rupees to add a new production line in an existing plant in the state, which will boost its electric vehicle production, Toshihiro Suzuki said at an investment summit in the state.

India’s thriving auto market is key for Suzuki where its subsidiary Maruti Suzuki is the top carmaker by sales.

Dutch, Singapore firms set to invest $7bn in India

Suzuki’s annual production capacity will increase to 2 million units in the state as a result of the new investments, the company said in a statement.

Gujarat Suzuki Motor India’s Gujarat Global Summit

