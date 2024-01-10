AIRLINK 60.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.86%)
BOP 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
DGKC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.57%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.83%)
FFBL 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.74%)
FFL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.44%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
HBL 115.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.47%)
HUBC 120.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
KOSM 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.63%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.58%)
OGDC 125.03 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.28%)
PAEL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.67%)
PIAA 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.14%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
PPL 128.63 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (2.86%)
PRL 30.05 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (4.85%)
PTC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.44%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.63%)
SNGP 77.65 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.04%)
SSGC 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.69%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
TPLP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
TRG 82.69 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.46%)
UNITY 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.08%)
BR100 6,652 Increased By 47.5 (0.72%)
BR30 23,962 Increased By 295.2 (1.25%)
KSE100 64,533 Increased By 362.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 21,573 Increased By 117.1 (0.55%)
India bond yields little changed before inflation prints

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2024 09:53am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were moving sideways in the early session on Wednesday as the market focus shifted to upcoming inflation prints in the United States and India.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.1852% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, following its previous close at 7.1884%.

“The market has already reacted to the index inclusion news and at these levels, there is a need for a fresh trigger for further fall.

With inflation prints due in the next two days, we may see some rangebound moves now,“ a trader with a primary dealership said.

December retail inflation for the world’s largest economy is due after Indian market hours on Thursday and the consumer inflation reading is seen at 0.2% on-month, while the reading for 12 months to December is seen at 3.2%, according to a Reuters poll.

India bond yields decline on optimism over likely Bloomberg index inclusion

US yields remained elevated, with the 10-year yield staying above the critical 4% mark, as the odds of aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve have come down since the start of the New Year.

The odds of a rate action in March have eased to around 66%, down from around 90% towards the end of December, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Back home, December consumer prices data is due after market hours on Friday.

Retail inflation likely edged up in December on higher food prices but stayed within the Reserve Bank of India’s target range for a fourth consecutive month, according to a Reuters poll. Inflation rose to 5.87% in December from 5.55% in November, according to the median view.

Underlying sentiment stayed positive after a proposal to include bonds on the Bloomberg Emerging Market Local Currency index from September and market participants have pegged inflows of around $3 billion.

Traders also await fresh supply as New Delhi will raise 330 billion rupees ($3.97 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday.

Reserve Bank of India Indian government bond

