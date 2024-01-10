AIRLINK 60.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.22%)
Cotton spot rate gains Rs400 per maund

Recorder Report Published 10 Jan, 2024 05:22am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday increased the spot rate by Rs 4,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,600 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bullish and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund. The prices of Phutti were in between Rs 7,000 to 9,200 per 40 kg. Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 17,000 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund.

100 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Khan Pur Mehar were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Chichawatni, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 800 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan, 400 bales of Jahanian were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Liaquat Pur were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 200 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund and 400 bales of Kot Sabzal were sold at Rs 18,900 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 4,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,600 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 362 per kg.

