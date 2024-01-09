China congratulates Bangladesh ruling party on ‘successful’ election

BEIJING: China on Tuesday congratulated Bangladesh’s ruling party for its victory in recent elections, after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina secured a fifth term in a vote marked by an opposition boycott and mass arrests.

“China congratulates Bangladesh on successfully holding its national election as scheduled and congratulates the Awami League on winning the election,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

China “firmly supports Bangladesh in advancing all post-election political agenda items in accordance with the law”, Mao said.

Beijing was also willing to work with the Bangladeshi government “to further carry forward our traditional friendship on the basis of mutual respect, equality, common benefit, and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs”, she added.

Hasina has presided over breakneck economic growth in a country once beset by grinding poverty, but her government has been accused of rampant human rights abuses and a ruthless crackdown on dissent.

Sunday’s vote saw her party take three-quarters of seats in parliament after polls were boycotted by the opposition, with the turnout a meagre 41.8 percent.

Britain and the United States slammed the vote, but India endorsed it.