AIRLINK 60.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.37%)
BOP 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.13%)
CNERGY 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
DFML 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.9%)
DGKC 77.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.37%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.29%)
FFBL 29.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 115.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.63%)
HUBC 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.22%)
KOSM 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
MLCF 39.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.28%)
OGDC 122.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.78%)
PAEL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
PIAA 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.62%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
PPL 125.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.27%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.91%)
SEARL 57.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.67%)
SNGP 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
SSGC 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.29%)
TPLP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
TRG 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.77%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
BR100 6,591 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 23,601 Decreased By -153.5 (-0.65%)
KSE100 64,171 Decreased By -66.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,456 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.08%)
South African rand flat as US dollar pauses

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2024 01:22pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand was flat early on Tuesday, mirroring the pause in the dollar’s rally ahead of a highly anticipated reading on US inflation due later this week.

At 0711 GMT, the rand traded at 18.6100 against the dollar , little changed from Monday’s close of 18.6000.

The dollar was last down around 0.04% at 102.26 against a basket of currencies.

The reading on US inflation is expected to provide some clarity on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook, which often determines direction for emerging market currencies like the rand.

South African rand starts week slightly weaker

Monthly manufacturing data due on Thursday will give clues on the health of the local economy.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was almost unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 9.825%.

South Africa's rand

