South African rand flat as US dollar pauses

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand was flat early on Tuesday, mirroring the pause in the dollar’s rally ahead of a highly anticipated reading on US inflation due later this week.

At 0711 GMT, the rand traded at 18.6100 against the dollar , little changed from Monday’s close of 18.6000.

The dollar was last down around 0.04% at 102.26 against a basket of currencies.

The reading on US inflation is expected to provide some clarity on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook, which often determines direction for emerging market currencies like the rand.

Monthly manufacturing data due on Thursday will give clues on the health of the local economy.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was almost unchanged in early deals, with the yield at 9.825%.