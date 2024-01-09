AIRLINK 59.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.44%)
BOP 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.39%)
CNERGY 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.04%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.9%)
FCCL 19.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.58%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
GGL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
HBL 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUBC 120.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.07%)
KOSM 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.08%)
OGDC 122.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.45%)
PAEL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.28%)
PIAA 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.07%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
PPL 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
PRL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.38%)
PTC 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
SEARL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.51%)
SNGP 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.64%)
SSGC 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
TRG 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.95%)
UNITY 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
BR100 6,581 Decreased By -21.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 23,621 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.56%)
KSE100 64,066 Decreased By -170.6 (-0.27%)
KSE30 21,423 Decreased By -49.8 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Nifty 50 set to open higher tracking Asian peers

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2024 10:24am

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark Nifty 50 index is set to open higher on Tuesday, in sync with a rebound in Asian peers, following a drop in the previous session.

India’s GIFT Nifty was trading at 21,704.50 as of 8:09 a.m. IST, suggesting the NSE Nifty 50 will open above its close of 21,513.00 on Monday.

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained about 0.5%, after shedding 0.85% on Monday.

Wall Street equities closed higher overnight, while US Treasury yields fell ahead of a key inflation reading due on Thursday.

Besides US inflation data, corporate earnings and domestic macroeconomic data will influence the trajectory of domestic equities in the near-term, analysts said.

The Nifty fell 0.91% on Monday, dragged by financials and consumer stocks on concerns over their earnings.

Financials, consumer weigh on Indian shares

“We expect a further rise in volatility in domestic markets,” said Morgan Stanley analysts led by Ridham Desai.

While valuations appear to be stretched, earnings growth momentum, flexible inflation targetting made India one of the top picks in emerging markets, the brokerage added.

Foreign institutional investors net bought shares worth 160.30 million rupees ($1.9 million) on Monday, while domestic investors purchased a net 1.56 billion rupees of shares, according to exchange data.

Monthly FPI buying in Indian equities hit a record in December, while India’s mutual fund assets topped a record 50 trillion rupees in the month.

Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Nifty 50 set to open higher tracking Asian peers

Intra-day update: rupee continues to gain against US dollar

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

Oil tankers continue Red Sea movements despite Houthi attacks

Oil prices inch up as markets debate Middle East crisis and OPEC supply

Summary attracts objections from privatisation ministry

CCP asks PBS to share data of major sectors

SC clears last hurdle for Nawaz’s re-run

Alternative funding for PSDP: MoF all set to hire CEO for PDFL

Read more stories