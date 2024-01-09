Nawaz to launch election drive on 22nd

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will launch his election campaign on January 22. Nawaz will kick start his election campaign by holding a rally at Mansehra on 22nd and PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz will accompany her father, sources in the PML-N said.

The task to make the rally a success has been entrusted to Nawaz’s son-in-law, Capt Muhammad Safdar (retd), who belongs to Mansehra. Sardar Yousaf will assist him in this task. Maryam Nawaz will also hold rallies in Lahore and Bhera while PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz would also launch election campaign soon.

Moreover, PML-N leader Rana Mashhood said Lahore had been and would remain the stronghold of PML-N. He said Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are determined to steer the country out of crises and bring ease in the lives of people.

He highlighted party’s faith in people, hinting at no objection against Bilawal or any other candidate in Lahore constituencies.

