BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.9%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.72%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.52%)
FABL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.91%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.11%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
HBL 116.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.96%)
HUBC 120.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.41%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PIOC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.88%)
PPL 125.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.86%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.12%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.3%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
TRG 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.18%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-09

Commissioner Hyderabad reviews arrangements for general elections

Recorder Report Published 09 Jan, 2024 04:18am

HYDERABAD: Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah while presiding over a meeting regarding arrangements for holding General Elections 2024 at his office today directed all the Deputy Commissioners of the division to make effective plan regarding provision of missing facilities at polling stations, required staff and sensitive polling stations.

DIG Police Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo, Regional Election Commissioner Hyderabad Azhar Hussain Tanweri, DC Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh, Chief Engineer Education Works Ahmed Ali Shah, DC Matiari Lal Dino Mangi and all the officers of the concerned departments attended the meeting while other Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of the division participated in the meeting through video link.

Commissioner Hyderabad informed that new furniture had been provided to all the educational institutions during last two years and now there should not be shortage of furniture at the polling stations. He underlined the need of providing missing facilities at the polling stations without delay.

Commissioner Hyderabad also asked to identify sensitive polling stations in their respective districts so that CCTV cameras could be installed there.

Chief Engineer Education Works Ahmed Ali Shah briefing the meeting informed that 4654 polling stations in the division were being visited to ensure provision of required facilities in polling stations and this process would be got completed soon in this month.

DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo while briefing the meeting said that to ensure holding of elections peacefully, police and rangers would be deployed while the services of Pakistan Army would also be sought if needed.

He said that the police had been given the responsibility to ensure the security of every voter to exercise their right to vote without fear while all polling stations would be monitored through geo-tracking.

He further informed that in addition to his office, control rooms would be set up in the offices of all the SSPs of the division where the complaints of the people regarding the elections would be registered and steps would be taken for their timely redressal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Tariq Razaq Dharejo

Comments

1000 characters

Commissioner Hyderabad reviews arrangements for general elections

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

CCP asks PBS to share data of major sectors

Summary attracts objections from privatisation ministry

SC clears last hurdle for Nawaz’s re-run

Alternative funding for PSDP: MoF all set to hire CEO for PDFL

‘ZAB murder’ reference: Stigma attached to person can be removed: SC

Legal segregation of PIACL discussed

‘Missing’ bill about missing persons: Senate Secretariat denies responsibility

Read more stories