Commissioner Hyderabad reviews arrangements for general elections

HYDERABAD: Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah while presiding over a meeting regarding arrangements for holding General Elections 2024 at his office today directed all the Deputy Commissioners of the division to make effective plan regarding provision of missing facilities at polling stations, required staff and sensitive polling stations.

DIG Police Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo, Regional Election Commissioner Hyderabad Azhar Hussain Tanweri, DC Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh, Chief Engineer Education Works Ahmed Ali Shah, DC Matiari Lal Dino Mangi and all the officers of the concerned departments attended the meeting while other Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of the division participated in the meeting through video link.

Commissioner Hyderabad informed that new furniture had been provided to all the educational institutions during last two years and now there should not be shortage of furniture at the polling stations. He underlined the need of providing missing facilities at the polling stations without delay.

Commissioner Hyderabad also asked to identify sensitive polling stations in their respective districts so that CCTV cameras could be installed there.

Chief Engineer Education Works Ahmed Ali Shah briefing the meeting informed that 4654 polling stations in the division were being visited to ensure provision of required facilities in polling stations and this process would be got completed soon in this month.

DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo while briefing the meeting said that to ensure holding of elections peacefully, police and rangers would be deployed while the services of Pakistan Army would also be sought if needed.

He said that the police had been given the responsibility to ensure the security of every voter to exercise their right to vote without fear while all polling stations would be monitored through geo-tracking.

He further informed that in addition to his office, control rooms would be set up in the offices of all the SSPs of the division where the complaints of the people regarding the elections would be registered and steps would be taken for their timely redressal.

