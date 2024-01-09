BAFL 49.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.48%)
BIPL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.9%)
BOP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.72%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
DGKC 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.52%)
FABL 32.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
FCCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.91%)
FFL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.11%)
GGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
HBL 116.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.96%)
HUBC 120.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.12%)
LOTCHEM 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.41%)
OGDC 123.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.26%)
PAEL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PIOC 119.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.88%)
PPL 125.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.86%)
PRL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 76.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.12%)
SSGC 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.3%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.44%)
TRG 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.18%)
UNITY 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 6,602 Decreased By -40.7 (-0.61%)
BR30 23,730 Decreased By -410.9 (-1.7%)
KSE100 64,237 Decreased By -277.9 (-0.43%)
KSE30 21,473 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-09

US natural gas futures drop

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2024 04:18am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures dropped about 4% on Monday because the country has ample amounts of gas in storage and the coldest weather expected over the next week will likely hit over the long US Martin Luther King holiday weekend when many businesses and government offices are shut.

Analysts said there was currently about 12.2% more gas in storage than normal for this time of year.

Energy traders also said gas prices were depressed as some in the market sold all energy futures after oil futures plunged about 4% market when Saudi Arabia cut the price of crude it sells.

That gas price drop came even though next week’s extreme cold was expected to boost demand for the fuel to a daily record high on Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 15.

In addition to sky-high gas demand, extreme cold could cause production to drop by freezing oil and gas wells, pipes and other energy equipment, which the energy industry calls freeze-offs.

Front-month gas futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 12.4 cents, or 4.3%, to $2.769 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:31 a.m. EST (1531 GMT). On Friday, the contract closed at its highest since Nov. 22.

That put the contract down for the first time in five days and pushed it out of technically overbought territory for the first time in three days.

Even though the coldest part of winter was still coming, many traders said winter futures for November-March likely already peaked at $3.608 per mmBtu on Nov. 1 due primarily to recent record production and ample supplies of gas in storage.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 US states fell to 107.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December.

Meteorologists projected the weather across the country would remain mostly warmer than normal through Jan. 12 before turning colder than normal from Jan. 13-23.

As demand for the fuel for heating increases, LSEG forecast US gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 137.2 bcfd this week to 158.4 bcfd next week. The forecasts for this week and next were higher than LSEG’s outlook on Friday.

On a daily basis, total US gas demand, including exports, was on track to reach 169.2 bcfd on Jan. 15, according to LSEG’s latest forecasts.

natural gas

Comments

1000 characters

US natural gas futures drop

PM says govt, KE to ensure smooth power supply to Karachi

Category–III wind projects: NPCC asked to devise wheeling mechanism

Restructuring of FBR on the cards

CCP asks PBS to share data of major sectors

Summary attracts objections from privatisation ministry

SC clears last hurdle for Nawaz’s re-run

Alternative funding for PSDP: MoF all set to hire CEO for PDFL

‘ZAB murder’ reference: Stigma attached to person can be removed: SC

Legal segregation of PIACL discussed

‘Missing’ bill about missing persons: Senate Secretariat denies responsibility

Read more stories