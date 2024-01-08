BAFL 49.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.65%)
World

Two killed in Russian air strike on Ukraine

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2024 02:29pm

KYIV: Russia fired missiles across Ukraine early on Monday in its latest mass air strike, killing at least two civilians and hitting residential areas and commercial sites, Ukrainian authorities said.

A shopping centre and more than two dozen private buildings were damaged in the south central city of Kryvyi Rih, governor Serhiy Lysak reported. A 62-year-old was killed outside the city.

“The mad enemy once again struck civilians,” Lysak wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “Directed missiles at people.”

The strikes came amid a cold snap sweeping Ukraine.

Russia says downed Ukraine drone over Moscow

Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul reported that 15,000 residents were without power and that local trams and trolleybuses were not running.

In the eastern city of Kharkiv, an industrial site and educational facility were damaged after at least four missile strikes, governor Oleh Synyehubov said.

Four people were wounded in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, where governor Yuriy Malashko reported five explosions and said residential areas had been hit.

Officials in the western Khmelnytskyi region reported at least six blasts there, but gave no immediate details of damages. A senior presidential adviser said one person had been killed.

All of Ukraine was under air-raid alert for more than three hours on Monday.

Russia in recent weeks has resumed a campaign of regular air strikes on Ukrainian population centres far behind the lines of its nearly two-year-old invasion.

