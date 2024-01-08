BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-08

Crackdown launched on fake pesticides

Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2024 05:23am

LAHORE: The Agricul-ture Department has taken vigorous action against fake pesticides during the year 2023 to ensure the supply of quality agricultural poisons to the farmers.

In this regard, the Department of Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides under the leadership of Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Nadir Chattha continued to crackdown on fake agricultural drugs and seized 1.174 million kilograms of poisons during these operations.

The value of the seized fake and adulterated poisons is Rs 370 million. In addition, 9084 samples were sent to the laboratories for analysis to check the quality of agricultural poisons, out of which 273 samples were found to be substandard.

Raids are conducted on the basis of intelligence/Secret information. Total 555 raids were conducted and 679 cases were registered in 2023. During this campaign, 242 people were arrested on the spot.

The spokesman of Agriculture Department, Punjab further added that 19 illegal factories/firms manufacturing fake poisons were caught during the year 2023 and 734 agricultural companies were registered as distributors in Punjab while 17,099 people were issued dealership license.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Agriculture Fake pesticides Fake pesticides seized pesticides agricultural drugs

Comments

1000 characters

Crackdown launched on fake pesticides

FBR takes action against 93 tax personnel

Draft LPG policy aimed at boosting local production finalised

Solar PV panels: FBR accused of compelling importers to quote higher rates

Determination in first arbitration award: SHOL: CPPA-G/ NTDC advised to fulfil payment commitment

Gaza: 113 more dead as Israel continues bambardment

Jordan urges US to push for ceasefire

Navy says sea lanes of communication being monitored

Another importer booked for duty evasion

ECP secretary steps down due to ‘health issues’

Social media platforms face disruption

Read more stories