BAFL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.14%)
BIPL 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
DGKC 81.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.35%)
FABL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
FCCL 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.73%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 117.41 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.95%)
HUBC 120.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (8.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.53%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 122.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.79%)
PPL 127.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.93%)
PRL 28.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
SSGC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.84%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
TRG 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.46%)
UNITY 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,141 Decreased By -21 (-0.09%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Indian rupee ends higher aided by dollar inflows

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2024 05:23am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee closed stronger on Friday, supported by dollar inflows even as its Asian peers slipped heading into the release of key US labour market data due later in the day.

The rupee closed at 83.15 against the US dollar, higher by 0.1% compared with its close at 83.23 in the previous session. The local unit was little changed week-on-week.

The rupee has made a sturdier start to 2024 compared to its Asian peers, most of which fell on Friday and were down week-on-week, as the dollar gained amid a paring of early rate cut expectations in the United States.

Investors are now pricing in a 34% chance of the Fed keeping rates unchanged at its March meeting, up from 11.5% on Dec. 29, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

“Price action over the last two days has indicated good flows,” an FX trader at a foreign bank said, adding that dollar sales from both state-run and foreign banks helped the rupee on Friday.

The rupee strengthened even as the dollar index rose to its highest level since mid-December and appeared on track to post its strongest weekly gain since May 2023.

But the rupee’s gains are unlikely to sustain and the local unit may retrace to the 83.25-83.35 range next week, Gaurang Somaiya, an foreign exchange research analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Broadly, analysts expect the rupee to continue hovering in its tight range with only a modest strengthening to the 83-handle likely by end-March, according a Reuters poll of 42 analysts.

Investors now await the closely watched US non-farm payrolls and unemployment data set to be released post Indian market hours on Friday. The US economy is expected to have added 170,000 jobs in December with the unemployment rate pegged at 3.8%, according to a Reuters poll.

Indian rupee

