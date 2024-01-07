GTR marks 60 years of driving Pakistan forward

LAHORE: Ghandhara Tyre (GTR) celebrated its 60th anniversary, marking six decades of leadership and reliability with German-Engineered Technology, perfectly tailored for the roads of Pakistan.

The event spotlighted GTR's remarkable achievements over the past 60 years, which have firmly established the company as the top tyre manufacturer in the country.

Hussain Kuli Khan, CEO of GTR said, "Our 60-year journey in Pakistan is a story of progress, vision, and unwavering commitment. Driven by a vision of excellence, we doubled our capacity within just nine years, laying the foundation of a legacy built on quality, trust, and the pursuit of perfection.

It may be added that GTR is also the pioneer in producing first radial passenger car, tractor and motorcycle tubeless tyres in Pakistan.

