Senate resolution: PTI issues notice to its senator

Published 07 Jan, 2024 02:43am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday stepped into action and issued a show-cause notice to Senator Gurdeep Singh for not raising voice against the controversial resolution passed by Senate to delay the Feb 08 polls.

Issued by Central Secretary General Umar Ayub Khan, the notice sought clarification from Senator Singh regarding his involvement in the approval process of the resolution advocating the postponement of elections. Senator Singh, who participated in the House proceedings, has been given three days to give explanations regarding his actions. The notice said, the senator has violated the party’s known and stated position of holding free and fair elections on Feb 8. “If your reply is unsatisfactory or you do not respond, further action will be taken as per party policy and rules.”

