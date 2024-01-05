BAFL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
BIPL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
DFML 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
DGKC 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.28%)
FABL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
FCCL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.58%)
FFL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
HBL 117.49 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.02%)
HUBC 120.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.79%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
MLCF 40.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.6%)
PAEL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIBTL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
PIOC 122.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.82%)
PPL 127.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.92%)
PRL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
SSGC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.67%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
TPLP 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
TRG 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
UNITY 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.04%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,130 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.13%)
KSE100 64,515 Decreased By -124.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 21,545 Decreased By -92.4 (-0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets KEL (K-Electric Limited) 6.09 Increased By ▲ 7.79%

KE enters into PPAA, TDSA agreements with federal govt

  • Through these agreements, KE will be able to provide 1,000-2,000MW of uninterrupted electricity to Karachi, says CEO Moonis Alvi
BR Web Desk Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:39pm
Courtesy: Twitter
Courtesy: Twitter

K-Electric Limited (KE), the sole power provider to Karachi, has entered into a Power Purchase Agency Agreement (PPAA) and Tariff Differential Subsidy Agreement (TDSA) with the federal government, through its representative bodies.

The listed company, engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“These agreements, along with Interconnection Agreement (ICA), have been approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and ratified by the Federal Cabinet,” the company said in a statement.

KE shared that the ICA will be signed once approval is received from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

MoF says PD may ink TDS deal with KE

It said that the PPAA has been executed for a 10-year term. “This agreement will regularize the existing arrangement for the supply of power to KE from the national grid,” read the statement.

“Further, with the signing of ICA for the same term, and in the backdrop of planned investments of KE in network interconnection capacity, KE will be able to off-take supply upto the interconnection capacity from the national grid, including 1,000 MW of power supply on firm basis,” said the company.

Moreover, KE said that the TDSA has also been executed for a 10-year term, which shall help streamline the company’s process of filing, verification and release of its Tariff Differential Subsidy Claims from the government.

“In addition to the above agreements, a Mediation Agreement has also been executed between KE and government parties for settlement of disputes around historic receivables and payables,” it said.

Moonis Alvi, chief executive officer (CEO) KE, termed the development as a “landmark day for Karachi”.

“Today is a landmark day for Karachi, as we sign agreements with the Government of Pakistan (GoP) to secure firm electricity supply to Karachi up to interconnection capacity,” Alvi said in a message on social media platform X.

“This is a huge stride in addressing the energy trilemma for customers, also reducing subsidy burden on the government,” he said.

“Through these agreements, KE will be able to provide 1,000-2,000MW of uninterrupted electricity to Karachi,” said Moonis Alvi, in a separate video message.

“The agreement was crucial to continued supply uninterrupted electricity to the metropolis. Moreover, the other agreements will help improve the company’s ties with the government, and would allow KE to implement its investment plan,” he added.

As per sources, approximately Rs4,007 billion is receivable from KE as on October 31, 2023, pending due to a subsidy dispute between the power utility company and the Government of Pakistan.

ECC nepra K-Electric Power Purchase Agency Agreement Tariff Differential Subsidy Agreement Tariff Differential Subsidy Claims

Comments

1000 characters

KE enters into PPAA, TDSA agreements with federal govt

10 minutes of trading: KSE-100 plummets near 64,000 as Senate approves resolution on election-delay

Rupee records 3rd consecutive gain, settles at 281.4 against US dollar

SC reserves verdict in lifetime disqualification case

Secure Logistics Group plans IPO, eyes raising at least $2.7mn: report

Two terrorists, including a ‘highly wanted’ killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

SSGC suspends gas supply to industries, CNG stations in Sindh again

Gold continues losing streak, drops Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Bangladesh to vote in election without opposition

Pakistan wickets tumble after Jamal’s heroics in 3rd Test

Read more stories