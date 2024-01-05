BAFL 49.79 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.61%)
BIPL 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
DFML 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
DGKC 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.34%)
FABL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.95%)
FCCL 19.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.58%)
FFL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
GGL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
HBL 117.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.85%)
HUBC 120.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (9.2%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 125.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.31%)
PAEL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
PIOC 122.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.66%)
PPL 127.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.88%)
PRL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 78.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
SSGC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.18%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.57%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
UNITY 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 6,650 Decreased By -13 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,166 Increased By 3.8 (0.02%)
KSE100 64,566 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.11%)
KSE30 21,566 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.33%)
Jan 05, 2024
European stocks drop at open

AFP Published 05 Jan, 2024

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets lost ground in opening deals on Friday, as cautious investors awaited key US payrolls data.

In initial deals, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of top bluechip companies slid 0.6 percent to 7,675.88 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.8 percent to 7,392.07 points and Frankfurt’s DAX index retreated 0.7 percent to 16,501.31.

Asian stocks diverged Friday after news of a bigger-than-expected rise in US private-sector jobs poured cold water on hopes for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in the next few months.

European stocks advance at open

Attention now turns to the release later Friday of the closely watched non-farm payrolls report, which could play a major role in Fed decision-making.

Europe's main stock markets

