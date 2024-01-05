BAFL 49.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.71%)
BIPL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.79%)
DGKC 83.12 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1%)
FABL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
FCCL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
FFL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.21%)
GGL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.5%)
HBL 117.44 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.98%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.25%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
KEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.6%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.84%)
MLCF 41.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.38%)
OGDC 125.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PAEL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.49%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.97%)
PIOC 123.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.34%)
PPL 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
PRL 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
SSGC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.51%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.12%)
TPLP 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
TRG 85.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
UNITY 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.68%)
BR100 6,684 Increased By 20.8 (0.31%)
BR30 24,323 Increased By 161.1 (0.67%)
KSE100 64,834 Increased By 194.8 (0.3%)
KSE30 21,657 Increased By 19.9 (0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper edges up as supply headwind counters Fed rate cut outlook

Reuters Published 05 Jan, 2024 12:20pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Copper prices edged up on Friday, underpinned by supply concerns of the metal, which offset shifting investor expectations of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2% to $8,482 per metric ton by 0421 GMT.

The contract is set to end the week little changed, after gaining 2.2% in 2023.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange nudged 0.1% up at 68,470 yuan ($9,552.04) per ton.

Copper will hit an average of $9,000 and $10,000 per ton in 2024 and 2025 as a result of tightening supply, analysts at CITIC Securities said in a note.

With declining growth from mine output, the global refined market will turn to a growing deficit from 2025 to 2027, from a 170,000 tons surplus this year, they added.

In top consumer China, copper stocks remained thin, partly contributing to a premium of spot buying at around 200 yuan per ton this week.

However, waning risk appetite after minutes from the Fed’s December’s policy meeting showed most policymakers agreed borrowing costs need to remain high for some time pressured prices.

Copper slips as firm dollar outweighs thin inventories

The market’s hopes that the Fed will start easing policy as early as March had boosted copper prices, often seen as an economic bellwether. Meanwhile, the dollar index dipped on Friday, making it less expensive to buy the greenback-priced metal.

LME aluminium was stable at $2,282 a ton, zinc added 0.2% to $2,542.50, nickel ticked 0.3% higher to $16,110, tin nudged 0.1% up to $24,865 and lead increased 0.6% to $2,053.

SHFE aluminium shed 0.3% to 19,225 yuan a ton, nickel declined 1.5% to 124,350 yuan, tin declined 1.4% at 208,860 yuan and zinc lost 0.9% to 21,235 yuan, while lead gained 0.7% to 16,090 yuan.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper edges up as supply headwind counters Fed rate cut outlook

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

SC resumes hearing on lifetime disqualification case

Team reaches UAE to remove bottlenecks

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

Two terrorists, including a “highly wanted” killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

Bangladesh to vote in election without opposition

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Pakistan wickets tumble after Jamal’s heroics in 3rd Test

Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Read more stories