WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Jan 4, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 3-Jan-24 2-Jan-24 26-Dec-23 22-Dec-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104727 0.1047 0.104305
Euro 0.817216 0.818093 0.821338
Japanese yen 0.0052506
U.K. pound 0.945086 0.945407 0.948939
U.S. dollar 0.748435 0.746708 0.74534 0.745113
Algerian dinar 0.005566 0.005555 0.0055525
Australian dollar 0.506167 0.509255 0.505336
Botswana pula 0.055534 0.0555854
Brazilian real 0.152102 0.15267 0.153274
Brunei dollar 0.56426 0.564533 0.561544
Canadian dollar 0.560374 0.56076 0.56201
Chilean peso 0.00085 0.000851 0.0008536
Czech koruna 0.033117 0.033149 0.0334012
Danish krone 0.109574 0.109736 0.110159
Indian rupee 0.008982 0.008961
Israeli New Shekel 0.205219 0.206387 0.207033
Korean won 0.000576 0.000579 0.0005715
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43592 2.43188
Malaysian ringgit 0.161527 0.16224 0.160775
Mauritian rupee 0.016854 0.0168633
Mexican peso 0.043899 0.043847 0.0438978
New Zealand dollar 0.468184 0.468862
Norwegian krone 0.072193 0.072516 0.0728753
Omani rial 1.94651 1.94202 1.93788
Peruvian sol 0.202366
Philippine peso 0.013476 0.013474 0.0133806
Polish zloty 0.187535 0.189366 0.189413
Qatari riyal 0.205614 0.20514
Russian ruble 0.0081044
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199583 0.199122
Singapore dollar 0.56426 0.564533 0.561544
South African rand 0.040281 0.040693 0.0404568
Swedish krona 0.073021 0.073342 0.0742914
Swiss franc 0.87567 0.873162
Thai baht 0.021845 0.021783 0.0214835
Trinidadian dollar 0.111336 0.111112 0.110006
U.A.E. dirham 0.203794 0.203324
Uruguayan peso 0.019113 0.019101 0.0189915
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
