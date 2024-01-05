WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 4, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 3-Jan-24 2-Jan-24 26-Dec-23 22-Dec-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104727 0.1047 0.104305 Euro 0.817216 0.818093 0.821338 Japanese yen 0.0052506 U.K. pound 0.945086 0.945407 0.948939 U.S. dollar 0.748435 0.746708 0.74534 0.745113 Algerian dinar 0.005566 0.005555 0.0055525 Australian dollar 0.506167 0.509255 0.505336 Botswana pula 0.055534 0.0555854 Brazilian real 0.152102 0.15267 0.153274 Brunei dollar 0.56426 0.564533 0.561544 Canadian dollar 0.560374 0.56076 0.56201 Chilean peso 0.00085 0.000851 0.0008536 Czech koruna 0.033117 0.033149 0.0334012 Danish krone 0.109574 0.109736 0.110159 Indian rupee 0.008982 0.008961 Israeli New Shekel 0.205219 0.206387 0.207033 Korean won 0.000576 0.000579 0.0005715 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43592 2.43188 Malaysian ringgit 0.161527 0.16224 0.160775 Mauritian rupee 0.016854 0.0168633 Mexican peso 0.043899 0.043847 0.0438978 New Zealand dollar 0.468184 0.468862 Norwegian krone 0.072193 0.072516 0.0728753 Omani rial 1.94651 1.94202 1.93788 Peruvian sol 0.202366 Philippine peso 0.013476 0.013474 0.0133806 Polish zloty 0.187535 0.189366 0.189413 Qatari riyal 0.205614 0.20514 Russian ruble 0.0081044 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199583 0.199122 Singapore dollar 0.56426 0.564533 0.561544 South African rand 0.040281 0.040693 0.0404568 Swedish krona 0.073021 0.073342 0.0742914 Swiss franc 0.87567 0.873162 Thai baht 0.021845 0.021783 0.0214835 Trinidadian dollar 0.111336 0.111112 0.110006 U.A.E. dirham 0.203794 0.203324 Uruguayan peso 0.019113 0.019101 0.0189915 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

