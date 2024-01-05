BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-05

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Jan 4, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         3-Jan-24       2-Jan-24      26-Dec-23      22-Dec-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104727         0.1047                      0.104305
Euro                             0.817216       0.818093                      0.821338
Japanese yen                                                                 0.0052506
U.K. pound                       0.945086       0.945407                      0.948939
U.S. dollar                      0.748435       0.746708        0.74534       0.745113
Algerian dinar                   0.005566       0.005555                     0.0055525
Australian dollar                0.506167       0.509255                      0.505336
Botswana pula                    0.055534                                    0.0555854
Brazilian real                   0.152102        0.15267                      0.153274
Brunei dollar                     0.56426       0.564533                      0.561544
Canadian dollar                  0.560374        0.56076                       0.56201
Chilean peso                      0.00085       0.000851                     0.0008536
Czech koruna                     0.033117       0.033149                     0.0334012
Danish krone                     0.109574       0.109736                      0.110159
Indian rupee                     0.008982       0.008961
Israeli New Shekel               0.205219       0.206387                      0.207033
Korean won                       0.000576       0.000579                     0.0005715
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.43592        2.43188
Malaysian ringgit                0.161527        0.16224                      0.160775
Mauritian rupee                  0.016854                                    0.0168633
Mexican peso                     0.043899       0.043847                     0.0438978
New Zealand dollar               0.468184                                     0.468862
Norwegian krone                  0.072193       0.072516                     0.0728753
Omani rial                        1.94651        1.94202                       1.93788
Peruvian sol                                                                  0.202366
Philippine peso                  0.013476       0.013474                     0.0133806
Polish zloty                     0.187535       0.189366                      0.189413
Qatari riyal                     0.205614        0.20514
Russian ruble                                                                0.0081044
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.199583       0.199122
Singapore dollar                  0.56426       0.564533                      0.561544
South African rand               0.040281       0.040693                     0.0404568
Swedish krona                    0.073021       0.073342                     0.0742914
Swiss franc                       0.87567                                     0.873162
Thai baht                        0.021845       0.021783                     0.0214835
Trinidadian dollar               0.111336       0.111112                      0.110006
U.A.E. dirham                    0.203794       0.203324
Uruguayan peso                   0.019113       0.019101                     0.0189915
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF SDR Currency values

Comments

1000 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

Team reaches UAE to remove bottlenecks

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Hydropower, transmission: Major projects face rupee cover issue

Gas shortages in Sindh becoming increasingly acute

PM’s urged to help resolve issues facing Karachi’s industry

Governance, basic services in KP: Senate panel to probe $44m MAGP-II

FTO asks FBR not to file writ petitions against its orders

Read more stories