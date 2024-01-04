BAFL 48.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.35%)
BIPL 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
DFML 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.42%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FCCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
HBL 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.6%)
HUBC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.58%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
KEL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.66%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.86%)
MLCF 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
OGDC 125.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.34%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.36%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PIOC 123.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.65%)
PPL 127.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.37%)
PRL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.31%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
SSGC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.2%)
TRG 85.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
UNITY 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 6,657 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.19%)
BR30 24,134 Decreased By -63.2 (-0.26%)
KSE100 64,582 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.1%)
KSE30 21,627 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

AI Elvis to make virtual reality comeback in London show

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2024 12:42pm
Elvis Presley performs at the ‘Aloha from Hawaii’ concert special in January 1973, in Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S., in this handout image. Elvis Presley Enterprises LLC/Handout via Reuters.
Elvis Presley performs at the ‘Aloha from Hawaii’ concert special in January 1973, in Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S., in this handout image. Elvis Presley Enterprises LLC/Handout via Reuters.

LONDON: Elvis Presley fans who missed out on seeing their hero when he was alive will be able to catch a glimpse of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll perform later this year, thanks to virtual reality.

Elvis Evolution will use AI and holographic projection, augmented reality and live theatre to recreate events in Presley’s life and music, said Layered Reality, the immersive entertainment company developing the show.

“It’s going to be a joyous celebration of Elvis’s life; the man, the music, and his cultural legacy,” Layered Reality founder and chief executive Andrew McGuinness told Reuters.

Box Office: ‘Elvis’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ battle for number 1 with $30.5 million each

Visitors will be taken on a journey from Tupelo, Mississippi, where Presley was born in 1935, to Memphis, Tennessee, home of Graceland, and Las Vegas.

“The crescendo of the experience is an AI performance by Elvis,” he said.

Layered Reality struck a deal with Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Elvis Presley estate, to develop Elvis Evolution.

The British company was given access to thousands of the star’s personal photos and hours of home-videos to create the new performances using AI, McGuinness said.

Global interest in the singer, widely acclaimed as the best selling solo music artist of all time with more than 500 million records sold, is undimmed 46 years after he died aged 42.

Baz Luhrmann’s biography ‘Elvis’, released in 2022, created a new generation of fans, while Sofia Coppola’s 2023 ‘Priscilla’ explored his complex relationship with his wife.

Elvis was ‘the love of my life’, Priscilla tells Venice

McGuinness said Elvis Evolution would appeal to both die-hard fans and those curious to discover more about the ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ singer.

After London, Elvis Evolution will travel to cities including Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin, he added.

AI Elvis

Comments

1000 characters

AI Elvis to make virtual reality comeback in London show

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 down 0.8%

Jul-Nov FDI jumps 8.1pc to $656.1m YoY

SC resumes hearing on lifetime disqualification case

Hezbollah, Israel appear to signal no desire for spread of Gaza war

Cotton arrival inches 1.8% higher in last two weeks of December

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Oil extends gains on Middle East supply worries

600MW wind, solar projects: PFREF moves army chief

Industries: Tariff cut plan requires an IMF nod

Read more stories