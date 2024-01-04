BAFL 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.9%)
BIPL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
FABL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.53%)
FCCL 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
FFL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.56%)
GGL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
HBL 117.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.37%)
HUBC 120.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.27%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
OGDC 124.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.85%)
PAEL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.64%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
PIOC 120.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.44%)
PPL 127.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.8%)
PRL 28.82 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.23%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.41%)
SSGC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
TPLP 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.02%)
TRG 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.17%)
UNITY 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 6,632 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.58%)
BR30 24,015 Decreased By -182.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 64,331 Decreased By -315.7 (-0.49%)
KSE30 21,534 Decreased By -100.2 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC resumes hearing on lifetime disqualification case

BR Web Desk Published January 4, 2024 Updated January 4, 2024 12:17pm

The Supreme Court (SC) resumed on Thursday hearing on the issue of lifetime disqualification, with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa determined to wrap up the case to avoid confusion related to lifetime or five-year disqualification of lawmakers.

CJP is heading a seven-member larger bench, which comprises Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali.

The proceedings are being broadcast live on the Supreme Court’s website on YouTube channel.

In the previous hearing, CJP Isa had said that the SC intended to wrap up proceedings of lifetime disqualification case “very quickly” to avoid “confusion” for returning officers (ROs), ahead of the general elections scheduled for February 8.

The case will determine whether people disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution could contest polls in light of the amendments in the Elections Act 2017.

A three-judge committee that included CJP, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, and Justice Ijazul Ahsan constituted the bench under the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023.

It may also determine whether Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif would be able to contest the upcoming polls.

Nawaz was disqualified for life in 2017 under Under Article 62(1) (f).

According to Article 62(1) (f) of the Constitution, a person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) “unless — he is sagacious, righteous, non-profligate, honest and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law”.

In the previous Shehbaz Sharif-led government, amendments were made in the Elections Act 2017, limiting the disqualification of lawmakers to five years.

Supreme Court Nawaz Sharif SC General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 lifetime disqualification

Comments

1000 characters

SC resumes hearing on lifetime disqualification case

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 down 0.8%

Jul-Nov FDI jumps 8.1pc to $656.1m YoY

Hezbollah, Israel appear to signal no desire for spread of Gaza war

Industries: Tariff cut plan requires an IMF nod

Prospects of KE shares transfer to new buyers ‘unclear’

Oil extends gains on Middle East supply worries

600MW wind, solar projects: PFREF moves army chief

Warner out for 34 in farewell Test as rain thwarts Pakistan

Read more stories