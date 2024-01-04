Inmate murdered in Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD: A prisoner was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by other inmates in Adiala Jail.

Police sources said that a prisoner namely, Sabeel was sexually assaulted by other four inmates and murdered on the night of December 31 and January 1.

The accused prisoners strangulated to death the victim after sexually assaulting him, they said.

The jail administration initially found Sabeel unconscious, they said, adding that late, they took the deceased to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The police have registered a case against four prisoners.

