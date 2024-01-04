BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-01-04

Cars, bikes: Excise dept starts registration for online auction of new series

Recorder Report Published 04 Jan, 2024 05:41am

LAHORE: The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has st arted registration for online auction of new series of motorcycles and cars with attractive numbers through its e-Auction App and web portal.

According to the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Wednesday, the online system was developed by the PITB in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department. The registration for the three new series of motorcycle and car number plates will begin on January 1, 11 and 21, while the bidding will begin on January 11, 21 and February 1. Moreover, the registration for the auction of the new series of commercial vehicles will start on January 1 while the online bidding will start on January 21.

Commenting on the mobile app and web portal, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that citizens can participate in the bidding to obtain desired vehicle numbers by registering from home through the e-Auction App.

Meanwhile, through the Domicile Management System, developed by the PITB for the Punjab Government, more than 8.6 million domiciles have been registered across Punjab from January to December 2023.

The PITB said the number of users of the Domicile Mobile App has reached 961,473; the new system has freed the citizens from long queues and extra rounds of the respective tehsil/district offices and enabled them to apply for domicile through their smartphones from the comfort of their homes.

“With the integration of domicile fee with e-Pay Punjab, the citizens have been facilitated regarding the online payment of fees. The government has received more than Rs 100 million in revenue,” said Yousaf.

