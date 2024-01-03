BAFL 49.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
BIPL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.98%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
DGKC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.59%)
FCCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.97%)
GGL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
HBL 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.77%)
HUBC 119.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
OGDC 127.30 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (3.58%)
PAEL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PIOC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PPL 129.68 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.92%)
PRL 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.88%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
SSGC 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.52%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 6,673 Increased By 36.9 (0.56%)
BR30 24,196 Increased By 203.1 (0.85%)
KSE100 64,647 Increased By 297.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 21,634 Increased By 67.5 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkish inflation ends year at 64.8%, seen rising further

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2024 12:48pm

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s annual inflation rate climbed to 64.77% in December, official data showed on Wednesday, sustaining an upward trend that is expected to continue in coming months after a big rise in the minimum wage.

Month-on-month, consumer price inflation (CPI) was 2.93%, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, dipping from 3.28% in November. The measure has eased in recent months as sharp monetary tightening has begun to weigh.

A Reuters poll had shown that annual inflation was expected to rise to 65.1% in December, with monthly inflation seen at 3.1%. In November, annual inflation was 61.98%.

The biggest sectoral price rise in 2023 was shown by hotels and restaurants, up 93.2%, followed by education at 82.1%. Key food and non-alcoholic drinks prices rose 72.0% during the year.

Turkiye central bank targets 50% lira deposits in banks in 2024

After years of easy policy, the central bank pivoted in June and has since raised its key interest rate by 3,400 basis points to 42.5% to rein in inflation.

But at the end of last year, the government announced a larger-than-expected minimum wage hike of 49% for 2024. It affects some 7 million workers and is expected to push inflation higher in the coming months, according to economists.

Inflation surged following a currency crisis at the end of 2021 and hit a 24-year peak of 85.51% in October 2022. Last year, the lira weakened some 37% against the dollar.

The domestic producer price index was up 1.14% month-on-month in December for an annual rise of 44.22%, the data showed.

Turkish economy Turkish GDP Turkish inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish inflation ends year at 64.8%, seen rising further

Rupee registers gains, settles at 281.72 against US dollar

KSE-100 retreats after crossing 65,200

Pakistan’s bond rally may extend into 2024 contingent on another IMF bailout: report

Level playing field: SC issues notices to Punjab IG, others on PTI’s plea

ECP indicts Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

Killing of Hamas deputy leader in Beirut raises risk of Gaza war spreading

Oil prices steady as economic concerns offset Red Sea supply worries

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Pakistan fight back from 96-5 to 313 to frustrate Australia

Privatisation of HEC concludes

Read more stories