Business & Finance Print 2024-01-03

President HCCI felicitates victory of BMPP in FPCCI polls

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui has felicitated Businessmen Panel Group Progressive (BMPP) in election so Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and said that BMPP has emerged as a potent force of business community.

In a statement issued here HCCI president, who is also country coordinator of BMPP, said that the panel had swept entire elections of FPCCI in Karachi.

He said that all chambers of commerce and industry of Karachi and rest of Sindh as well as associations had played an important role in FPCCI elections adding that BMPP won the polls with a lead of 100 votes.

He informed that former ruling group of FPCCI i.e., Businessmen Panel’s leading lights Saqib Fayyaz Magon, he himself, Shabbir Mansha and Khurram Aijaz had separated themselves from the Businessmen Panel (BMP) and present their own vision. He said that these people were held in high esteem in chambers of commerce and industry in Sindh.

He informed BMPP formed an alliance of Untied Businessmen Group (UBG) for FPCCI polls. He maintained in Dec 30 FPCCI elections BMPP had emerged as a potent force of business community. He thanked all voters of FPCCI and vowed to work for the country’s prosperity and progress.

He said that BMPP had an agenda of development and they would not disappoint business community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

elections FPCCI HCCI UBG FPCCI polls BMPP Untied Businessmen Group

Comments

1000 characters

