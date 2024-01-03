BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
BIPL 21.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.46%)
BOP 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.21%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.16%)
DGKC 82.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
FABL 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.73%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.91%)
FFL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.54%)
GGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.54%)
HBL 116.53 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.29%)
HUBC 119.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.69%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
MLCF 40.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.69%)
PAEL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
PIOC 122.08 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (4.08%)
PPL 126.01 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.9%)
PRL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.49%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
SSGC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.62%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.54%)
TPLP 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.52%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.25%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
BR100 6,636 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.42%)
BR30 23,993 Increased By 37.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 64,350 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 21,567 Decreased By -49.2 (-0.23%)
Print 2024-01-03

India’s Chandigarh city restricts fuel sales as transporters’ protest disrupts supply

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

NEW DELHI: India’s northern city of Chandigarh imposed restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel at fuel stations on Tuesday after a strike involving drivers of fuel tankers disrupted supply in the region, the local government said.

Drivers of trucks, buses, and tankers launched a three-day strike on Monday to protest a new law that prescribes punishment of up to 10 years’ imprisonment or a maximum of 700,000 rupees ($8,405) fine for those who run away without informing authorities after causing serious road accidents.

Protesters say the provision, which is part of a new criminal law that will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), can lead to undue harassment of drivers, local media reported.

The IPC, in contrast, prescribes a punishment of up to two years for such an offence. The government is yet to notify a date for enforcement of the new law.

“Effective immediately, two-wheelers are limited to a maximum of 2 litres (maximum value of Rs 200) and four-wheelers are limited to 5 litres (maximum value of Rs 500) of fuel per transaction,” the Chandigarh administration said in a statement on its website.

The curbs were imposed following long queues at fuel stations across the city spurred by panic buying.

A similar rush was seen at fuel stations in other parts of the country, including in the western state of Maharashtra and the southern state of Telangana, according to local media reports.

India fuel sales

