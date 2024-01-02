BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
Message from The Rise Continues, Rizwan Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, Salaam Takaful Limited

Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:21am

TEXT: Alhamdulillah! We have closed another year and I am delighted to share with you the remarkable achievements of Salaam Takaful Limited in 2023, another year in which we continued our journey of growth, resilience, and innovation. It is with immense pride that I announce that Salaam Takaful has achieved a milestone of crossing PKR 4 Billion in Gross Written Contribution this year, a testament to the steadfast dedication of our team and the support of our esteemed partners, stakeholders, directors, and policyholders. This achievement further cements our position as the largest general takaful company in Pakistan.

Throughout 2023, we directed our efforts toward creating a robust ecosystem that contributes to the resilience of society, community, and the environment. We believe that true success goes beyond financial achievements; it involves making a positive impact on the world around us.

In our pursuit of excellence, Salaam Takaful has not only introduced innovative tech-based Islamic insurance products but has also revolutionized traditional processes to enhance convenience for our valued policyholders. We have been gathering praise from not only Pakistan but abroad as well for our various innovative offerings, especially our Pay As You Drive Motor Takaful and Parametric-based Crop Takaful, which have addressed various issues pertaining to existing insurance products in the market. Going forward we have more plans to innovate further and introduce Pakistan to more tech based user-friendly solutions living up to our reputation of being the first Islamic insurtech in Pakistan.

Our Salaam App has been revitalized with more features and introduction of online motor takaful claim lodging is the latest convenience for our motor takaful policyholders. Although its seamless connectivity with our Salaam Virtual Clinic remains to be the most well received feature, which has been providing free medical consultation services resulting in good savings for our policyholders. WhatsApp Raabta service for accessing policy details and product information via WhatsApp is another notable example of our commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of our policyholders. These initiatives have not only increased customer satisfaction but have also significantly boosted retention and cross-selling, showcasing our dedication to providing a seamless and user-friendly experience.

Underpinning our achievements is our commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. Salaam Takaful Limited strives to increase financial inclusion and give back to society through initiatives that align with our core values. We believe that financial services should empower communities and contribute to the greater good.

Looking ahead to 2024, Salaam Takaful is poised to continue delivering results that surpass expectations. As the largest general Takaful operator and the first Islamic insurtech in Pakistan, we embrace the responsibility of leading the industry by setting new standards of excellence. Our commitment to innovation, transparency, and societal impact remains resolute. We look forward to another year of growth, collaboration, and making a positive difference in the lives of our stakeholders and the communities we serve.

Salaam Takaful Limited Rizwan Hussain

