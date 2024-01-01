BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
BIPL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.61%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.87%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.38%)
DGKC 81.38 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.02%)
FABL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.78%)
FCCL 19.96 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.11%)
FFL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
GGL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.36%)
HBL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.23%)
HUBC 121.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (3.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.28%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (5.23%)
OGDC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (7.83%)
PAEL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.73%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
PIOC 117.08 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (2.61%)
PPL 123.66 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.76%)
PRL 31.38 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.76%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.48%)
SNGP 79.03 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (8.11%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.02%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.63%)
TPLP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.37%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 6.16 (7.81%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (11.35%)
BR100 6,664 Increased By 266.7 (4.17%)
BR30 23,956 Increased By 1185.6 (5.21%)
KSE100 64,662 Increased By 2210.7 (3.54%)
KSE30 21,616 Increased By 839.6 (4.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6mn bpd by 2026

Reuters Published 01 Jan, 2024 07:06pm

ABUJA: Nigeria’s upstream oil regulator on Monday announced an annual oil and condensates production target of 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2026, an ambitious jump from 2023 levels of around 1.6 million bpd.

Africa’s biggest oil exporter, Nigeria has suffered declining production due to crude theft and vandalism of pipelines in the Niger Delta as well as low investment in the sector, which has hit government revenue.

But President Bola Tinubu’s government says oil majors have committed to invest $13.5 billion in the short term following his meetings with senior executives from TotalEnergies Shell and Exxon Mobil.

Oman sets 2024 budget on average oil price of $60/bbl

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said in its 2024-2026 action plan that it would direct development of oil assets to areas less prone to theft and vandalism and provided regulatory support for alternative crude oil evacuation routes.

Oil firms require the NUPRC approval for new pipeline routes.

Oil production was expected to rise from 1.8 million bpd this year and progress to 2.6 million bpd in 2026, the NUPRC said.

Two of three consultancies tasked by OPEC+ to verify Nigeria’s output said in November that the country was unlikely to reach its own production target this year.

NUPRC was also working to cut the cost of oil production to about $20 a barrel, down from between $25 and $40, by providing incentives to oil producers.

“The Commission will set up a framework for crude oil and gas transportation and/or handling costs based on a standardised tariff (and) implement an open access regime for upstream oil and gas pipelines and ancillary facilities,” the regulator said.

High signature bonuses - one-off fees paid to secure exploration blocks - would be reduced to attract more investment and raise oil production, the NUPRC said.

Crude Oil Nigeria Oil prices oil output

Comments

1000 characters

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6mn bpd by 2026

PSX kicks off 2024 with a bang, KSE-100 index gains over 2,200 points

IMF updates schedule: Executive Board to discuss Pakistan on January 11

Israel to pull some troops from Gaza as war enters new phase

Supreme Court to hear PTI's contempt plea against ECP on Jan 3

Elections 2024: ECP accepts 6,449 nomination papers for NA seats

The Organic Meat Company exports heat-treated beef to China

Tragedy at Agha Steel: two personnel lose lives at plant’s ECR

Pakistan dispatches 3rd consignment of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

CJP Isa-led SC bench to take up lifetime disqualification case tomorrow

Read more stories