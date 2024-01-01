BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
LGH principal says quality of services, facilities will improve

Recorder Report Published January 1, 2024 Updated January 1, 2024 06:54am

LAHORE: Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar has said that in the new year 2024, the quality of providing the best medical facilities for the service of suffering humanity and the treatment of diseases will rise to greater heights.

General Hospital is the biggest treatment center of the province, will also become the most standard hospital. The reconstruction of the Emergency Ward will provide world-class medical facilities to the citizens.

While presiding over a meeting of the administrative doctors of various departments of the General Hospital, Al-Fareed said that “we will go to the last extent to give the patients their right to treatment.

It is the mission of me and my team to give the best healthcare system to the suffering humanity.” He said that the General Hospital healthcare system will be made ideal with the help of doctors.

He said that due to the extraordinary efforts and hard work of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the status quo of lack of provision of medical facilities in all hospitals has been broken.

The Chief Minister has instilled a new determination and passion to serve the ailing humanity in all the stakeholders of the healthcare system by taking lightning fast steps. He said that during the year 2023, where the doctors of the General Hospital worked day and night to provide treatment facilities, they not only saved the life of Rizwana, a victim of domestic violence, but also gave her a new life through timely treatment.

They made her again standing on her feet and accomplished a wonderful feat. For which my medical team deserves congratulations.

Al-Fareed expressed his determination to rebuild the emergency department of the hospital and revamp other departments in the New Year.

By virtue of these steps, the quality of medical facilities for the service and treatment of patients in the hospital will be improved.

The doctors and paramedics of the hospital will perform their duties with new enthusiasm and determination and ensure the worldly as well as success for the life to come, he concluded.

Lahore General Hospital LGH Mohsin Naqvi Prof. Al Fareed Zafar

