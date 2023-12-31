BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Egyptian bourse registers biggest annual gain since 2016

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2023 07:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Middle East ended higher on Sunday, with the Egyptian index chalking up its biggest annual gain since 2016, helped by investors hedging against high inflation and a weak domestic currency.

Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 0.8%, extending its 2023 gains to a 70.5%.

Top lender Commercial International Bank was up 75% over the year while tobacco monopoly Eastern Company concluded the year 98.5% higher than at the start of 2023.

UAE markets gain on rate cut bets

Annual inflation in Egypt had been working its way higher for two years, hitting a record 38% in September.

In the past few months an already weakened currency has plunged to about 50 pounds to the US dollar on the black market compared with the official rate of 30.85 pounds.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose 0.3%, up 14.2% over the year, on expectations of interest rate cuts in 2024.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco added 13.1% for its biggest annual gain since listing in December 2019 despite receding oil prices.

Markets expect the Federal Reserve to start cutting US interest rates in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool, a shift from assumptions last month.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions because most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

However, the Saudi index gains were capped by weak oil prices.

Oil prices, which fuel the Gulf economies, dropped more than 10% in 2023, ending a two-year winning streak, as geopolitical concerns, production cuts and central bank measures to rein in inflation triggered big price fluctuations.

A Reuters survey of 34 economists and analysts forecast that Brent crude will average $82.56 in 2024, down from November’s $84.43 consensus, on expectations that weak global growth will cap demand. Continuing geopolitical tensions, however, could provide price support.

The benchmark index in Qatar, the world’s top exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), advanced 2.3% but was up only 1.4% annual for the year.

US natural gas futures fell nearly 44% in 2023 for their biggest annual percentage fall since 2006, pressured by record production, ample inventories and relatively mild weather.

Elsewhere, the Bahrain bourse registered a 4% annual gain while the Oman market was down more than 7% for the year.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.3% to 11,967

QATAR gained 2.3% to 10,830

EGYPT up 0.8% to 24,894

BAHRAIN added 0.5% to 1,971

OMAN rose 0.6% to 4,514

Gulf stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Egyptian bourse registers biggest annual gain since 2016

Power producers: CPPA-G makes payments prior to year end

Zero-rated industrial consumers: Auto sector opposed to provision of power at ‘special’ rates

Banks’ retail transactions: Q1 share of digital payments soars to 80pc

$382m ‘Karachi Mobility Project’: WB rates implementation progress as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

Five terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Awaran district: ISPR

Scrutiny of nomination papers ends

US military says sank three Houthi vessels that attacked container ship in Red Sea

Non-filers: FBR to initiate punitive actions next month: chairman

Netanyahu says Israel must control Gaza's border with Egypt, war to last months

China’s Xi hails ‘resilient’ economy in bullish New Year speech

Read more stories