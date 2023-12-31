NFL leads way for ‘Red Chillies Ecosystem’ development

LAHORE: Drawing inspiration from the success of the “Seed to Table” project, which aimed to fortify the tomato value chain, National Foods Limited (NFL) is at the forefront of leading initiatives to strengthen and develop the red chillies value chain.

The NFL has outlined plans to cultivate red chilli to meet its internal requirements initially. The company aims to scale up the project over the next few years, with the goal of making substantial contributions to the export market.

It also hosted the National Spice Summit a few days ago which brought together key stakeholders and players in the red chilli value chain for a day of insightful round table discussions.

In response to the dynamic shifts in the regulatory landscape of export markets and the challenges posed by inconsistent and stringent Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs), a compelling call for collective action has emerged to enhance the quality of red chillies fit for export.

“By focusing on enhancing the quality of locally grown red chillies, Pakistan can seize the opportunity to become a significant player in the global red chilli market of approximately US$1.4 billion,” the analysts added.

Currently, the country produces approximately 144,000 tons of red chillies annually, with this figure steadily increasing each year. Only around 10% of this locally grown red chilli quantity is exported while the rest is consumed domestically.

Furthermore, there is a need to import around 20,000 tons of red chilli per year to meet specific industry requirements, by developing this ecosystem not only can we omit our reliance on these imports but produce red chillies suitable for the export market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023