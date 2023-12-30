JUI-F announces names of candidates on women reserved seats

PESHAWAR: JUI-F has announced the names of the candidates on women reserved seats for National and provincial assemblies on Friday.

The names of Shahida Akhtar Ali, Naeema Kishwar, Hina Bibi and Sadaf Yasmin have been finalized for women reserved seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Zarin Bibi from Sindh, Aliya Kamran Murtaza, Aasiya Nasir, Safia Hafeez and Safia Mufti Fazalur Rehman have been finalized from Baluchistan.

Similarly, the names of Hina Owais, Aiman Abdurazaq Abid Lakho will be the party candidates on women reserved seats in Sindh Assembly while Aatika Ameer Hamza, Javeria Sadiq and Rabia Nadeem have been finalized for Punjab Assembly.

For women reserved seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Rehana Ismail, Asma Alam, Sitara Afreen, Aiman Durrani and Madina Gul Afridi have been awarded party tickets.

For Baluchistan Assembly, the names of Shahida Rauf, Safia wife of Mufti Fazalur Rehman, Masooma Ahmad Baloch and Bibi Zulekha bint Maulana Amir Zaman have also been finalized.

