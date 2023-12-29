BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
Dec 29, 2023
Markets

Gold prices soar

Recorder Report Published 29 Dec, 2023

KARACHI: Gold on Thursday posted a big gain on the local market but silver stood steady, traders said. Gold prices surged by Rs2200 to Rs222800 per tola and Rs1886 to Rs191015 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2105 per ounce with a $20 premium on the local market bullion trade.

Silver was available for Rs2680 per tola and Rs2297.66 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $24.45 per ounce.

The year’s highest price of gold was Rs242700 per tola and Rs208076 per 10 grams on September 2. The lowest rate stood as Rs188400 per tola and Rs161523 per 10 grams on October 4, traders said.

