Saudi mining company Maaden finds new gold deposits

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden) said on Thursday it had discovered multiple gold deposits south of its existing Mansourah Massarah gold mine, indicating the potential to expand gold mining in the area.

Maaden said in a statement that the finds, along a 100 kilometre (62-mile) strip, were the first from an exploration programme launched in 2022.

Samples taken indicated the presence of high grade gold deposits of 10.4 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 20.6 g/t gold in two random drilling sites 400 meters from and under Mansourah Massarah, meaning a high density of gold was found in the ore tested from those locations.