BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
BIPL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (8.13%)
BOP 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.25%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.82%)
FABL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.83%)
FCCL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.33%)
FFL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.81%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.4%)
HBL 111.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.96%)
HUBC 118.55 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
OGDC 110.16 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.95%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
PIOC 114.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
PPL 111.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.12%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.15%)
SSGC 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TPLP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.88%)
TRG 80.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.63%)
UNITY 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 6,368 Increased By 109.2 (1.74%)
BR30 22,589 Increased By 356.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,052 Increased By 1188.6 (1.95%)
KSE30 20,677 Increased By 398.5 (1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-12-29

Saudi mining company Maaden finds new gold deposits

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden) said on Thursday it had discovered multiple gold deposits south of its existing Mansourah Massarah gold mine, indicating the potential to expand gold mining in the area.

Maaden said in a statement that the finds, along a 100 kilometre (62-mile) strip, were the first from an exploration programme launched in 2022.

Samples taken indicated the presence of high grade gold deposits of 10.4 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 20.6 g/t gold in two random drilling sites 400 meters from and under Mansourah Massarah, meaning a high density of gold was found in the ore tested from those locations.

Gold gold mine Saudi Arabian Mining Company Mansourah Massarah

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi mining company Maaden finds new gold deposits

Solar panel imports: PCA South uncovers another money laundering offence

Sindh: Bilawal says nomination papers not being snatched

Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports

ECP directs Punjab govt to ensure a level playing field

ECP accepts Nawaz’s nomination papers

Army commits to offering support for elections

Imported coal-based projects: ECC okays settlement of issues with PQEPCL

Anti-polio drive: PM seeks Ulema’s help

FD Outlook misreports FBR collection data

WAPDA employees: PHC suspends notification to end free electricity

Read more stories