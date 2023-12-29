BAFL 48.92 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.09%)
BIPL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (8.13%)
BOP 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.25%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.82%)
FABL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.83%)
FCCL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.33%)
FFL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.81%)
GGL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.4%)
HBL 111.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.96%)
HUBC 118.55 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.66%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
OGDC 110.16 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (2.95%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
PIOC 114.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
PPL 111.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.12%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
SNGP 71.42 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.15%)
SSGC 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
TPLP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.88%)
TRG 80.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.63%)
UNITY 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 6,368 Increased By 109.2 (1.74%)
BR30 22,589 Increased By 356.7 (1.6%)
KSE100 62,052 Increased By 1188.6 (1.95%)
KSE30 20,677 Increased By 398.5 (1.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-29

Oil prices drift lower

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:58am

LONDON: Oil prices fell more than 1% on Thursday as concerns eased about shipping disruptions along the Red Sea route, even as tensions in the Middle East continue to fester.

Front month February Brent crude futures were down $1.02, about 1.3%, at $78.63 a barrel by 1443 GMT in subdued trade ahead of their imminent expiry, while the more active March contract was down 92 cents, about 1.2%, at $78.62 a barrel. US WTI crude futures were trading 82 cents, or about 1.1%, lower at $73.29 a barrel.

Oil prices dropped nearly 2% on Wednesday as major shipping firms began returning to the Red Sea. Denmark’s Maersk will route almost all container vessels sailing between Asia and Europe through the Suez Canal from now on while diverting only a handful around Africa, a Reuters breakdown of the group’s schedule showed on Thursday.

Major shipping companies, including container giants Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, stopped using Red Sea routes and the Suez Canal earlier this month after Yemen’s Houthi militant group began targeting vessels, disrupting global trade. However, a US-led coalition to quell tensions in the Red Sea has not so far yielded coordinated action as hoped.

A week after the launch of the maritime force, many allies do not want to be associated with it, partly reflecting the fissures created by the conflict in Gaza, which has seen the US maintain firm support for Israel even as international criticism rises over its offensive.

Israel has escalated its ground war in Gaza sharply since just before Christmas, with Israel’s chief of staff Herzi Halevi telling reporters this week that the war would go on “for many months”.

US government data on fuel stockpiles is due on Thursday, delayed by a day due to the Christmas holiday on Monday.

Oil prices Oil Red Sea Suez Canal

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices drift lower

Solar panel imports: PCA South uncovers another money laundering offence

Sindh: Bilawal says nomination papers not being snatched

Dozens arrested in pro-Palestinian protests at two major US airports

ECP directs Punjab govt to ensure a level playing field

ECP accepts Nawaz’s nomination papers

Army commits to offering support for elections

Imported coal-based projects: ECC okays settlement of issues with PQEPCL

Anti-polio drive: PM seeks Ulema’s help

FD Outlook misreports FBR collection data

WAPDA employees: PHC suspends notification to end free electricity

Read more stories