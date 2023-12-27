Parveen Shakir remembered

ISLAMABAD: The Parveen Shakir Trust observed the 29th death anniversary of Parveen Shakir on Tuesday, along with the participation of various departments, including the Federal Tax Ombudsman.

The presence of renowned writers, poets, and other notable individuals added significance to the occasion, reflecting the widespread influence and respect that Parveen Shakir’s work continues to command.

Parveen Shakir’s poetry is celebrated for its depth, sensitivity, and profound expressions of human emotions. Such observances serve as a reminder of the importance of recognizing and preserving the contributions of individuals who have made meaningful contribution to society.

The homage paid to the illustrious lady by officers from the Customs Department and the laying of floral wreaths on her grave by the Parveen Shakir Trust, Customs Department and the officers of Federal Tax Ombudsman including, Muhammad Majid Qureshi, Muhammad Siddique underscore the cross-discipline impact of Parveen Shakir’s legacy. Such events not only honour her memory but also serve as a platform for different segments of society to come together and appreciate the multifaceted contributions she made during her lifetime.

In addition to her poetry, Parveen Shakir contributed to newspapers with her columns titled, “Gosha-e-Chashm.”

Her outstanding literary contributions were recognised with the prestigious pride of performance awards from the president of Pakistan.

Before joining the civil service, Parveen Shakir served as a lecturer. She later became a part of the Customs Department and in 1986 was appointed as the second secretary CBR in Islamabad, showcasing her professional capabilities.

Tragically, her life was cut short on 26th December, 1994, in a car accident at a road section of sector F-7 Islamabad. The absence of traffic signals due to a power outage contributed to the collision with a truck, resulting in her untimely death. To honour her memory, the road where the accident took place was named after Parveen Shakir.

