BAFL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.78%)
BIPL 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6.92%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.46%)
DFML 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.89%)
DGKC 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.84%)
FABL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.85%)
FCCL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.83%)
FFL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.18%)
GGL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.01%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.50 (-4.76%)
HUBC 112.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-3.44%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.32%)
KEL 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
MLCF 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.77%)
OGDC 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-2.87%)
PAEL 20.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-5.73%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.13%)
PIOC 108.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.68%)
PPL 113.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-3.33%)
PRL 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-6.77%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.47%)
SNGP 70.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.79%)
SSGC 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.12%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.12%)
TPLP 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.04%)
TRG 79.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.98%)
UNITY 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.61%)
BR100 6,177 Decreased By -160.6 (-2.53%)
BR30 22,034 Decreased By -861.1 (-3.76%)
KSE100 60,391 Decreased By -1313.8 (-2.13%)
KSE30 20,101 Decreased By -460.6 (-2.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indonesia nickel plant explosion death toll rises to 18

AFP Published 26 Dec, 2023 10:05am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

JAKARTA: The death toll after an explosion at a Chinese-funded nickel-processing plant in eastern Indonesia over the weekend has risen to 18 with dozens still being treated in hospital, a police official said Tuesday.

The island of Sulawesi is a hub for the mineral-rich country’s production of nickel, a base metal used for electric vehicle batteries and stainless steel, and Beijing’s growing investment has stoked unrest over working conditions at its facilities.

The accident happened on Saturday morning as workers did repairs on a furnace at a plant owned by PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS) in the Morowali Industrial Park in Central Sulawesi province.

“The number of victims who died increased by five people, so in total 18 people have died,” Morowali police chief Suprianto, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP.

He said they died of their burns, with most of the victims suffering burns to more than 70 percent of their bodies.

Eight of the victims were foreign nationals and 10 were Indonesians, he said, adding 24 people were still being treated at the hospital. Six others were being treated at ITSS’s clinics, bringing the total to 30 injured.

An initial probe showed the explosion happened when residual slag from the furnace, which was closed for maintenance, flowed out and came in contact with flammable materials around the location.

The fire was extinguished later on Saturday.

13 dead, 46 injured in explosion at Indonesia nickel plant

Tsingshan Holding Group, the world’s biggest nickel producer and China’s biggest stainless steelmaker, holds a majority stake in ITSS.

ITSS is a tenant in the industrial park, which is also majority owned by Tsingshan along with local partner Bintang Delapan.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Monday Beijing had asked its embassy in Jakarta to investigate the blast in coordination with Indonesian authorities.

In January, two workers including a Chinese national were killed at a nickel smelting plant in the same industrial park after a riot broke out during a protest over safety conditions and pay.

In June a fire at the same plant left one dead and six others injured, in another incident that has caused concern about safety at facilities funded and operated by Chinese companies.

Chinese foreign ministry Indonesia nickel plant explosion island of Sulawesi Tsingshan Holding Group

Comments

1000 characters

Indonesia nickel plant explosion death toll rises to 18

Selling pressure persists: KSE-100 loses over 1,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Jan 1 to Dec 22, 2023: FIPI net buying soars $52.16m to $75.398m YoY

$400m ‘Pakistan Raises Revenue’ project: World Bank rates implementation progress moderately satisfactory

Pope decries Gaza’s ‘appalling harvest’ of civilian deaths

Nation to stand resolute, strong against enemies: COAS

ECP releases data of total candidates

Scrutiny of nominations: ECP sets up panel

Elections: IGP, DC Islamabad removed

High court suspends 40pc additional tax on windfall income of banks

Read more stories