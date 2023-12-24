BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,337 Decreased By -123.7 (-1.91%)
BR30 22,895 Decreased By -645.4 (-2.74%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says blockade ends at Poland border point

AFP Published 24 Dec, 2023 06:25pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KYIV: Polish truckers on Sunday ended their blockade of a border checkpoint with Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities said, days after the countries discussed resolving a row that has soured ties.

Polish hauliers have blocked crossing points since early November to protest what they say is unfair competition from Ukrainian truckers.

The Ukrainian border guard on Sunday said on Telegram that the protest at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint ended at 9:30 am (0730 GMT), with the registration and crossing of trucks resuming “as usual”.

Ukraine says it shoots down 14 of 15 Russian drones

The European Union had waived a requirement for Ukrainian transport companies to possess entry permits in a gesture of solidarity after Russia’s invasion in February 2022. The exemption has been extended to June 2024.

Polish truckers say the move undercut their earnings. Ukraine meanwhile heavily relies on the route for its exports and imports, especially as Black Sea ports have been blocked off due to the war with Russia.

The protests have triggered long queues of vehicles and strained ties. Poland has been one of Kyiv’s staunchest EU allies and has welcomed hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other senior officials met new Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in Kyiv to discuss ways a solution to the blockade.

New Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has repeatedly emphasised his support for Ukraine and pledged to find an agreement with his country’s disgruntled truckers.

Ukraine Ukraine war Ukraine-Russia war

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine says blockade ends at Poland border point

SBA: MoF says commitments being fulfilled

PM calls for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Govt to look into complaints about hurdles to electoral process: PM

Electoral symbol: Gohar says PTI to move the court

Non-removal of Cheema, others: ECP to initiate contempt proceedings on Tuesday

‘SIFC’s decisions yielding remarkable results’: IT and telecom exports expected to cross $3bn mark: minister

Deadline to file election nomination ends; scrutiny begins tomorrow

Khawaja denied permission to have peace symbol on bat: reports

Economy now showing signs of revival: Tanveer

Ukraine says it shoots down 14 of 15 Russian drones

Read more stories