Ukraine says blockade ends at Poland border point

KYIV: Polish truckers on Sunday ended their blockade of a border checkpoint with Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities said, days after the countries discussed resolving a row that has soured ties.

Polish hauliers have blocked crossing points since early November to protest what they say is unfair competition from Ukrainian truckers.

The Ukrainian border guard on Sunday said on Telegram that the protest at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint ended at 9:30 am (0730 GMT), with the registration and crossing of trucks resuming “as usual”.

The European Union had waived a requirement for Ukrainian transport companies to possess entry permits in a gesture of solidarity after Russia’s invasion in February 2022. The exemption has been extended to June 2024.

Polish truckers say the move undercut their earnings. Ukraine meanwhile heavily relies on the route for its exports and imports, especially as Black Sea ports have been blocked off due to the war with Russia.

The protests have triggered long queues of vehicles and strained ties. Poland has been one of Kyiv’s staunchest EU allies and has welcomed hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other senior officials met new Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in Kyiv to discuss ways a solution to the blockade.

New Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has repeatedly emphasised his support for Ukraine and pledged to find an agreement with his country’s disgruntled truckers.