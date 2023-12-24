Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Chile’s Bio-Bio: EMSC

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off of Chile’s Bio-Bio region on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
China earthquake death toll rises to 148
The quake was 19 km (12 miles) below the Earth’s surface, it said.
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off of Chile’s Bio-Bio region on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
China earthquake death toll rises to 148
The quake was 19 km (12 miles) below the Earth’s surface, it said.
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 24
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.80
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 24
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
500
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 24
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 24
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 24
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 24
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
82.53
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 24
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
455
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 24
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 24
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
10.54
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Dec 24
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
92.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 24
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.80
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Dec 24
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
500
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Dec 24
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Dec 24
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Dec 24
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Dec 24
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
82.53
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Dec 24
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
455
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Dec 24
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Dec 24
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
10.54
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Dec 24
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
92.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 24
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
113,995,869
▲ 0.00
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Dec 24
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
85,999,618
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 24
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
70,076,289
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 24
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
40,947,382
▲ 0.00
|
Kohinoor Spining / Dec 24
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
38,779,500
▲ 0.00
|
Hascol Petrol / Dec 24
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
26,758,000
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Dec 24
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
20,638,500
▲ 0.00
|
B.O.Punjab / Dec 24
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
18,932,017
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Elektron / Dec 24
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
18,198,157
▲ 0.00
|
Agritech Limited / Dec 24
Agritech Limited(AGL)
|
16,497,500
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 22
|
282.80
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 22
|
282.20
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 22
|
142.41
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 22
|
0.86
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 22
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Dec 22
|
1.10
|
UK LIBOR % / Dec 22
|
5.47
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 22
|
4754.63
|
India Sensex / Dec 22
|
71106.96
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 22
|
33169.05
|
Nasdaq / Dec 22
|
14992.97
|
Hang Seng / Dec 22
|
16340.41
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 22
|
7697.51
|
Dow Jones / Dec 22
|
37385.97
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 22
|
16706.18
|
France CAC40 / Dec 22
|
7568.82
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 22
|
73.56
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 22
|
17235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 22
|
187070
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 22
|
2053.08
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 22
|
79.76
Comments